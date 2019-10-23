INDEPENDENCE – John B. Demuth, 84, of Independence, Iowa, died after a short illness on Sunday, October 20, 2019, at Buchanan County Health Center.
A mass of Christian burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, October 26, 2019, at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, Winthrop, Iowa. Burial will follow at 1:30 p.m. at St. John’s Catholic Cemetery, Independence, with military rites conducted by Bechter-Boies VFW Post #2440 and Sheehan-Tidball American Legion Post #30.
Visitation will be from 3 to 7 p.m. on Friday, October 25, at White Funeral Home, Independence, where there will be a parish vigil service at 7 p.m. Visitation will continue for an hour before services on Saturday at the church.
Memorials may be directed to the church and to the family to be given to different organizations.