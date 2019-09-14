John E. Barker

INDEPENDENCE – John Edward Barker, 81, of Independence, IA, died on Tuesday, September 10, 2019, at his home. A funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, September 16, at Our Redeemer Lutheran Church in Independence with Rev. Michael Holman officiating. Burial will be held at Mt. Hope Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 2 to 5 p.m. on Sunday, September 15, at the Reiff Family Center – Funeral Home in Independence.
John was born March 21, 1938, in Oelwein, Iowa, the son of Howard and Mildred (Bergom) Barker. He attended Independence schools and resided in Independence for most of his life. After graduation, he worked as a gas station operator and car repairman. He attended Hawkeye College and earned a degree in drafting design. On December 26, 1970, he married Joyce Lorraine Engler. They had two children, Kurtis and Anita.
He was employed at Bloom Inc of Independence for seven years before he began driving semi-trucks locally. Later he became an owner-operator and drove across all of the U.S. until 2004.
John is survived by his wife of 48 years, Joyce Barker, Independence; son Kurtis (Melody) Barker, Independence; daughter Anita (Justin McLeod) Barker, Independence; stepchildren Linda Card of Waverly, Carol (David) Kisner of Independence, and Lisa (Randy) Lorenzen, Independence; nine grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; a sister, Betty Cole; and several nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his parents and two stepsons, Robert and Ronnie Miller.
