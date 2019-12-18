INDEPENDENCE – John Fredrick Muench, 79 of Independence, Iowa, passed away on Friday, December 13, 2019, at Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota. A funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday December 21, 2019, at the Immanuel Lutheran Church in Independence with Rev. Ed Zaiser presiding. Burial will be held in Wilson Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. on Friday December 20, at the Reiff Family Center – Funeral Home & Crematory in Independence.
John was born on January 26, 1940, in Independence to Ida and John Muench. He was a 1958 graduate of Jefferson high School, Independence. In 1958, he purchased a farm in rural Aurora, Iowa. He also worked at John Deere in Waterloo for nine years.
John was united in marriage to Sheri Miller on July 21, 1963, celebrating 56 years together. He was a former member of St Paul’s Lutheran Church in Aurora and recently joined Immanuel Lutheran Church in Independence.
In addition to his wife, Sheri, John is survived by his son Brian of Chanhassen, Minnesota; his daughter Carol (Jim) Fleter of Marietta, Georgia; and three granddaughters. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his parents, ahis year-old son Michael John in 1969, and three sisters, Lillian McLaren, Helen Haverkamp, and Loretta Hubbart.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Camp Ewalu or the Food Bank in Independence.
