INDEPENDENCE – John G. Hosmer, 91, of rural Independence, Iowa, died at home on Monday, December 16, 2019. An informal burial has been scheduled for 9 a.m. on Saturday, December 21, 2019, at Oakwood Cemetery in Independence. Friends may call for visitation from 4 to 6 p.m. on Friday, December 20, at the White Funeral Home in Independence where a military service begins at 5:30 p.m.
John G. Hosmer was born on April 11, 1928, in Jackson, Minnesota, the son of John Monroe and Linda Gustofa (Gullander) Hosmer. He graduated from high school in Oelwein, Iowa, and then attended Iowa State Teachers College in Cedar Falls, Iowa. During the Korean Conflict, Mr. Hosmer served in the U.S. Army. When he returned home, he worked the family farm, which was originally purchased in 1868. He was a member of the Bechter-Boies VF. Post #2440.
Mr. Hosmer is survived by a daughter, Ann (Herb) Bool of San Raphael, California; two grandchildren; and many friends and neighbors.
Online condolences may be left at www.White-MtHope.com.