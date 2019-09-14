WALKER – John Gerald Snyder, 73, of rural Walker entered into his eternal rest on Wednesday, September 11, 2019, at his farm home with his family at his side. As per his wishes, private family services will be held at a later date following cremation.
John Gerald Snyder was born February 20, 1946, in Independence, Iowa, the son of Gerald and Ruth (McLaren) Snyder. He attended East Buchanan Schools in Winthrop, graduating with the class of 1965.
John spent his life doing his favorite things: farming and driving truck.
Survivors include his wife Jocelyn Rivero Snyder of Walker; three children: John (Beth) Snyder of Independence; Stephanie Camargo of Cedar Falls; and Michael Snyder and fiancée Christy of Mount Vernon; 10 grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; three brothers: Harlan (Beth) Peterson of Aurora, Darwin (Kathy) Peterson of Oelwein, and Darrel (Vicki) Peterson of Garrison.
He was preceded in death by his parents, his infant brother Milton Snyder; his stepfather Harold Peterson; and his stepfather Cy Arthaud.
The Fawcett Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Winthrop is assisting the family. For more information, to go www.fawcettsfuneralhome.com under “obituaries.”