INDEPENDENCE – Rydell Auto Parts held Customer Appreciation Night on Saturday evening at the Independence Motor Speedway. Fans were treated to a Late Model feature that had everyone on the edge of their seats.
The Budweiser Late Model IMCA Late Models took the green flag with Curran Beckler setting the pace in the early going. Sean Johnson, Curt Martin, and Jeff Aikey were making their way to the front to set up a battle for the ages. The trio would swap the lead several times late in the race with the lead changing hands every corner. Aikey led at the white flag only to have both Johnson and Martin get back by on the back chute. At the checkers it was Johnson by a very narrow margin over Martin and Aikey.
The Performance Bodies IMCA Modifieds 20-lap feature was led early by Josh Barta before Troy Cordes took over the top spot. Cordes had advanced from a fourth row start, but Cordes was not able to hold off Jeff Aikey who came from deep in the field to take the lead with two laps to go. Aikey scored the win ahead of Cordes and Ron Lauritzen.
Cole Mather continued his mastery of the Independence Motor Speedway in the Burco Sales IMCA Stock Car division. On Saturday night it took Mather the majority of the race to get to the front and make the winning pass. Mather was able to get by Tom Schmitt late in the race for his fourth consecutive win.
The Ratchford Trucking & Excavating IMCA Sportmod feature win went to Vern Jackson on Saturday night. The win was Jackson's 107th career win at Indee. Jackson overtook early leader Brett Thomas in route to the win. Tony Olson followed Jackson across the line in second.
Brett Vanous raced to the front from a fourth-row start to score the win in the Christie Door Hobby Stock main event. Vanous took the checkers ahead of Tyler Olliendieck.
Korey Lana made his first visit to the Independence Motor Speedway’s victory lane on Saturday night by scoring the feature win in the Sport Compact main event. Lana raced to the win ahead of Zeke Wheeler.
The Racing Cop, Chad Dugan, drove the Bumble Bee number 1 to the Micro Mod win on Saturday night. Dugan took the win ahead of Don Erger.
Saturday, August 1, will be Iowa Donor Network Night, featuring races with extra money on the line in all classes – plus the night will be dedicated to raising Iowa Donor Network awareness. In addition, August 1 will also be Budweiser IMCA Late Model Season Championship racing. Hot laps will get underway at 6 p.m.
Saturday, July 24 Independence Motor Speedway Feature Results (Top 5)
Budweiser IMCA Late Models
1. 8R Sean Johnson, Independence
2. 45 Curt Martin, Independence
3. 77 Jeff Aikey, Cedar Falls
4. 35 Curran Beckler, Whitewater, Wisconsin
5. P7 Eric Pollard, Peosta
Performance Bodies IMCA Modifieds
1. 77 Jeff Aikey, Cedar Falls
2. 71C Troy Cordes, Dunkerton
3. 10k Ron Lauritzen, Jesup
4. 19D Darin Duffy, Urbana
5. 27M Mark Schulte, Delhi
Burco Sales IMCA Stock Cars
1. 74C Cole Mather, Fairbank
2. 15 Tom Schmitt, Independence
3. 3 Jarrod Weepie, Dunkerton
4. 14 Shane Ebaugh, Evansdale
5. 14C Leah Wroten, Independence
Ratchford Trucking & Excavating IMCA Sportmods
1. 64 Vern Jackson, Waterloo
2. T23 Tony Olson, Cedar Rapids
3. B21 Brandon Tharp, Vinton
4. 16SS Kip Siems, Cedar Falls
5. K3 Kyle Olson, Cedar Rapids
Christie Door IMCA Hobby Stocks
1. 357 Brett Vanous, Quasqueton
2. 24T Tyler Olliendieck, Tripoli
3. 1 Kaden Reynolds, Cedar Rapids
4. 27B Tyler Ball, Independence
5. 45j Kyle Jared, Ryan
Sport Compacts
1. 24 Korey Lana, Center Point
2. 15m Zeke Wheeler, Vinton
3. 2 Alicia Steepleton, Marion
4. 00 Jacob Morris, Cedar Rapids
5. 64 Dakota Redig-Wilson, Waterloo
Micro Mods
1. 1 Chad Dugan, Waukon
2. 6 Don Erger, Brandon
3. 19X Matt Dugan, Garnavillo
4. 51 Cole McNeal, Dysart
5. 33J Carson James, Quasqueton