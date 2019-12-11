WINTHROP – Joshua Daniel Schmitt, 31, of Winthrop, Iowa, died unexpectedly from a vehicle accident on Thursday, November 28, 2019. Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, December 14, at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church at Winthrop. Visitation will be on Friday December 13, at Fawcett Funeral Home in Winthrop from 3 to 7 p.m.
Josh was born March 29, 1988, in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, the son of Daniel and Jari (Daniels) Schmitt. Survivors include his parents, two sisters, a niece, many aunts and uncles, and other family members.
In lieu of flowers, please direct memorials to the family to be decided at a later date.