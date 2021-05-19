COLESBURG — The East Buchanan girls team competed in the first round of District play on Monday, May 17 at Lone Pine Country Club. The Lady Bucs would finish fifth as a team, but junior Ally Joyce fired a 110 and finished 6th, good enough to advance to Regional Finals next week.
TEAM SCORES:
1 Ed-Co 408
2 Central Elkader 449
3 North Linn 455
4 Clayton Ridge 475
5 East Buchanan 486
6 Starmont 498
7 MFL MarMac 531
INDIVIDUAL SCORES:
6 Ally Joyce EB 110
30 Jaeden Hellenthal EB 125
13 Keira Hellenthal EB 115
37 Maya Huegel EB 136
41 Isabelle Dolan EB 149
Joyce will advance to Region 4 Finals in Calamus-Wapsi Oaks Golf Club on May 24.