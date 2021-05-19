Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Didn't get a chance to finish your story? Purchase a day pass digital subscription and you'll receive unlimited online access for one day (24 hours). You will have immediate access upon completion of your purchase.

COLESBURG — The East Buchanan girls team competed in the first round of District play on Monday, May 17 at Lone Pine Country Club. The Lady Bucs would finish fifth as a team, but junior Ally Joyce fired a 110 and finished 6th, good enough to advance to Regional Finals next week.

TEAM SCORES:

1 Ed-Co 408

2 Central Elkader 449

3 North Linn 455

4 Clayton Ridge 475

5 East Buchanan 486

6 Starmont 498

7 MFL MarMac 531

INDIVIDUAL SCORES:

6 Ally Joyce EB 110

30 Jaeden Hellenthal EB 125

13 Keira Hellenthal EB 115

37 Maya Huegel EB 136

41 Isabelle Dolan EB 149

Joyce will advance to Region 4 Finals in Calamus-Wapsi Oaks Golf Club on May 24.

Tags

Trending Food Videos