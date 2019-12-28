INDEPENDENCE – This is only the fourth year for the Independence Mustang Archery program, yet the elementary team scored the best for all the Iowa elementary teams at the national event held in May in Louisville, Kentucky.
The Mustang Archery Team had 114 kids in grades 4 through 12. According to Kriss McGraw, supporter and coach, this was the first year they were able to take a full team to nationals, which really helps when you are scored as a team. To get to Louisville, the fourth and fifth graders from West Elementary School first went to the state competition and placed second among the elementary teams.
At nationals, they were able to place 32nd overall out of 200 elementary teams. According to the NASP (National Archery in the Schools Program) Tournaments website, the Mustangs had a combined team score of 3,054, which included 89 bull’s eyes.
NASP programs across the nation have seen consistent growth over the past few years, as demonstrated by the increase to 14,946 archers in attendance in Louisville, from last year’s 14,139. McGraw attributes part of the interest and growth in competitors due to the sport is open to all, and boys and girls must be on the same team.
“It doesn’t matter how big or strong,” she said, “anybody can do this.”
Safety is the number one lesson when learning to shoot arrows. McGraw shared the first thing her husband Steve tells the kids is, “Don’t shoot the coaches.”
Archer Drew Crump, who was the number one elementary archer at nationals and shot for the St John and St Athanasius school team, agrees.
“I drown people’s voices out,” Crump said about his trick to concentrate while shooting.
Crump got started 10 years ago at the age of four. His first coach was his great uncle, Larry Spece. Crump carries a photo of Spece, who passed away last November, in his bow case.
The ability to concentrate took Crump from being 30th of 1,000 archers in his category at nationals in 2018, to number one this year.
If any student is interested in getting involved in Mustang Archery, they can reach out to McGraw through the Independence Mustang Archers Facebook page or call her at 319-334-0295.
Originally published on June 8.