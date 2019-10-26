INDEPENDENCE – U.S. Air Force Airman Chance B. Kahler has graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, San Antonio, Texas.
The airman completed an intensive, eight-week program that included training in military discipline and studies, Air Force core values, physical fitness, and basic warfare principles and skills. Airmen who complete basic training also earn four credits toward an associate in applied science degree through the Community College of the Air Force.
Kahler is the son of Shawna Wetherell of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, and Jeff Kahler of Independence, Iowa. He is a 2018 graduate of Linn-Mar High School in Marion.