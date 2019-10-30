WINTHROP – U.S. Senator Kamala Harris, a California Democrat running for president, will be coming to Buchanan County this Saturday, November 2, to host a meet-and-greet at The Last Homestead, 2809 160th Street, Winthrop.
The event is open to the public and all are welcome to join. Members of the public can RSVP at https://www.mobilize.us/kamalaforia/event/147540.
Harris has been traveling around Iowa for the last 10 months talking about her vision for the country, focused on her solutions to the common issues that keep people up at night. She will discuss her plans to fight for justice for all Americans by making health care affordable, lowering student loan debt, helping families get through the end of the month when paychecks aren’t matching bills, and more.
Take this opportunity meet the senator and ask her questions.
Doors for the event will open at 4:50 p.m. The program begins at 5:05 p.m.