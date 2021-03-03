INDEPENDENCE – The WaMaC All-Conference basketball selections were announced, and the Independence Mustangs landed junior big man, Michael Kascel unanimously on the first team WaMaC-West.
Kascel averaged 10.27 points per game this season, but what landed him on the first team, was his defense and his rebounding. Kascel was second in the conference in total rebounds with 187, but first in offensive rebounds with 93, which is 19 more than the second-place rebounder. He was also fourth in block shots with 30.
The Mustangs had two players that were Recognized. Junior sharp-shooter, Daniel Brock and junior point man and floor general Sawyer Wendling, received the recognition award.
FIRST TEAM
*denotes unanimous
selection
* Christian Withrow Sr. Clear Creek-Amana
* Mike Potter Sr. Clear Creek-Amana
* Michael Kascel Jr. Independence
Ryan Navara Sr. Clear Creek-Amana
CJ Rickels Sr. Vinton-Shellsburg
Levi Weldon Sr. Williamsburg
Trey Johannes Sr. Center Point-Urbana
SECOND TEAM
Kyle Schrepfer Jr. Clear Creek-Amana
Brock Reade Sr. Clear Creek-Amana
Ethan Rollinger Sr. Vinton-Shellsburg
Jake Weber Jr. Williamsburg
Keegan Koppedryer Sr. Center Point-Urbana
Aiden Harris Jr. Benton Community
Eli Keahna Sr. South Tama
WaMaC Recognition Award:
Colin Buch Jr. Benton Community
Blake Daugherty So Benton Community
Gabe Hansen Jr. Center Point-Urbana
Joey Metzen Sr. Center Point-Urbana
Ben Swails Jr. Clear Creek-Amana
Daniel Brock Jr. Independence
Sawyer Wendling Jr. Independence
Lance Davenport Jr. South Tama
Kenny Balderas Jr. South Tama
David Lapan-Islas Sr. Vinton-Shellsburg
Ryan Moore Sr. Vinton-Shellsburg
Will DeSmet Jr. Williamsburg
John Steinmetz Sr. Williamsburg
Player of the Year — Christian Withrow — Clear Creek-Amana