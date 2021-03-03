Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

INDEPENDENCE – The WaMaC All-Conference basketball selections were announced, and the Independence Mustangs landed junior big man, Michael Kascel unanimously on the first team WaMaC-West.

Kascel averaged 10.27 points per game this season, but what landed him on the first team, was his defense and his rebounding. Kascel was second in the conference in total rebounds with 187, but first in offensive rebounds with 93, which is 19 more than the second-place rebounder. He was also fourth in block shots with 30.

The Mustangs had two players that were Recognized. Junior sharp-shooter, Daniel Brock and junior point man and floor general Sawyer Wendling, received the recognition award.

FIRST TEAM

*denotes unanimous

selection

* Christian Withrow Sr. Clear Creek-Amana

* Mike Potter Sr. Clear Creek-Amana

* Michael Kascel Jr. Independence

Ryan Navara Sr. Clear Creek-Amana

CJ Rickels Sr. Vinton-Shellsburg

Levi Weldon Sr. Williamsburg

Trey Johannes Sr. Center Point-Urbana

SECOND TEAM

Kyle Schrepfer Jr. Clear Creek-Amana

Brock Reade Sr. Clear Creek-Amana

Ethan Rollinger Sr. Vinton-Shellsburg

Jake Weber Jr. Williamsburg

Keegan Koppedryer Sr. Center Point-Urbana

Aiden Harris Jr. Benton Community

Eli Keahna Sr. South Tama

WaMaC Recognition Award:

Colin Buch Jr. Benton Community

Blake Daugherty So Benton Community

Gabe Hansen Jr. Center Point-Urbana

Joey Metzen Sr. Center Point-Urbana

Ben Swails Jr. Clear Creek-Amana

Daniel Brock Jr. Independence

Sawyer Wendling Jr. Independence

Lance Davenport Jr. South Tama

Kenny Balderas Jr. South Tama

David Lapan-Islas Sr. Vinton-Shellsburg

Ryan Moore Sr. Vinton-Shellsburg

Will DeSmet Jr. Williamsburg

John Steinmetz Sr. Williamsburg

Player of the Year — Christian Withrow — Clear Creek-Amana

