Kenneth V. Chudzinski, 72, of Independence, Iowa, died on Sunday, February 8, 2020, at his home following a long illness.
Kenneth was born on January 19, 1948, in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, the son of Victor L. and Ruby (Schoonmaker) Chudzinski. He attended elementary school in Viola, Iowa, and was a 1966 graduate of Anamosa High School. He enlisted into the U.S. Army on January 10, 1967, and served in the Vietnam War until his honorable discharge in 1969. When he returned from the service, he attended Kirkwood Community College and received a degree in environmental health care.
On May 28, 1971, he married Deborah Kaye Posey in Waterloo, Iowa. Together, they lived in Fort Dodge and Des Moines while Kenneth worked for the State of Iowa doing environmental assessments. In 1975, they moved on to Manchester, Iowa, where he worked for the Department of Natural Resources. He accepted a position working for the City of Independence in 1980 as the wastewater treatment superintendent and remained there for more than 30 years.
Kenneth is survived by Deborah, his wife of 48 years, of Independence; his children, Diana (Steven) Graveman, Mt. Auburn, Kevin Chudzinski, North Liberty, and Pennie (Erik Andersen) Marshalltown; a granddaughter; three sisters, Virginia (Russell) Hatch, Cedar Rapids, Ida (Ed) Harrison, Escondido, California, and Ruth Clark, Santa Maria, California; and several nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his parents.
