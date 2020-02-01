I remember when smartphones were first introduced a decade or so ago. There was a commercial on TV showing a person sitting on a bench, watching a movie on their phone, and I said to my wife, “Who on earth would want to spend two hours staring at a four-inch screen?”
Flash forward to now, and it seems the answer to my questions was, “Everybody and their dog.”
At work, at the store, at school, even in the car, screens are everywhere. While my generation and those older still remember life without the Internet in our pockets, our children are growing up in a very different world.
The average child in the United States today spends more than four hours per day looking at screens, with many watching as much as 10 to 12 hours a day. This works out to more than 1,500 hours, or two months each year.
These numbers are rising now that we can carry screens in our pockets, with 90 percent of American two-year-olds regularly using a phone or tablet. Most adults reading this (including the one writing this) have been guilty at some point of handing our phones over to a child as a way of pacifying them. But we need to stop and consider the consequences of our actions.
Research is proving that too much screen time is having a detrimental effect on our children. The National Institutes of Health conducted a study of the brains of young children, in which it showed a direct link between excessive screen time and the thinning of the cerebral cortex, the part of the brain that helps with processing sensory information, speech, thought, and decision making.
Long hours on phones and tablets means children are less physically active, which contributes to the growing childhood obesity epidemic in our country. This is exacerbated by sleep loss caused by the blue light from screens that hinders sleep hormones. Children become more likely to develop problems such as diabetes and depression. A 2017 study by ophthalmologists also found that three or more hours a day of screen time contributed to the development of vision problems, muscle ticks, and headaches in children.
It isn’t just the time in front of screens that is an issue. It is also the content consumed, with the most harmful and addictive being video games, social media, and pornography.
In 2018 the World Health Organization recognized video game addiction as a global mental health problem. Compulsive gaming interferes with people’s relationships, ability to hold down jobs, and fosters sedentary lives that fuel both mental and physical health problems such as obesity and anxiety.
The American Psychological Association states that heavy social media use increases narcissism, aggressiveness, anxiety, and depression, and puts users at higher risk for future health problems.
Thanks to the Internet and smartphones, most children will be exposed to pornography by the age of 11, with many starting to regularly view it even younger. Bitdefender, a technology security company, announced its finding that 22 percent of online porn consumption by minors is watched by children under the age of 10. The Family Research Council, Fight the New Drug, and various other organizations have shared a large body of research showing that pornography use among children leads to increased risk for deviant sexual behavior, unhealthy relationships, depression, suicide, violent behavior, and contracting STDs, as well as increased likelihood of falling victim to and someday becoming a sexual predator.
There is also the issue of constantly using phones and tablets to babysit our children. Many parents are quick to hand over a device any time that they need their child to be patient or quiet. Mayo Clinic physicians have stated that this actually causes emotional harm to children because instead of teaching them how to handle their feelings, manage boredom, and have self-control, they instead learn to avoid their feelings and medicate themselves with some form of pleasure. This leads to lives lacking in self-restraint, marked by manipulation and entitlement.
So what can be done?
Dr. Angela Mattke, a pediatrician at the Mayo Clinic, suggests that parents be proactive in setting boundaries for their children’s screen time. For children under the age of 18 months, she recommends that they have no screen time at all, with the exception of occasional video chatting with loved ones, such as a Skype call to out-of-town relatives.
For preschoolers, she recommends no more than one hour a day of screen time. After the age of six, children should not watch more than two hours a day of screen time.
Not only is it important to limit their screen time, but parents must also limit the content they watch. Both Apple and android phones have various settings and apps that can be installed that will block, filter, or monitor unwanted content and set time limits on the Internet or specific apps. Programs such as Net Nanny, Screen Time, and Safe Browser can be found in the app store and often have very affordable or even free subscription plans.
Ultimately, however, setting up digital barriers is not enough in steering our children on the right course. They need to have Mom and Dad set firm and consistent rules, which they model in their own lives. They may push against this at first, but studies have shown that when parents are consistent with boundaries and discipline, the vast majority of children will learn to respect, adhere to, and even value their family’s guidelines.
What’s more, kids need to have their time filled up with wholesome interaction with friends and family instead of isolated time with devices. Making snowmen, going to the park, playing board games, reading books, or going bowling are all much healthier ways to pass the time.
Sometimes, though, they just need to be bored. According to Forbes, people who experience periodic boredom tend to be more creative, more likely to take healthy risks (like starting a business), more likely to take action aimed at self-improvement, and better able to focus.
So do your child a favor and take the phone away. Look at the inconvenience it causes now as an investment that will lead to a son or daughter you can be proud of later.