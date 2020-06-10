OELWEIN – Hickory Grove Golf Course was the scene for four days of youth golf instruction hosted by Chris Black, golf professional and owner of Hickory Grove in Oelwein and golf professional at River Ridge Golf Course in Independence.
From June 1 to 4, 35 to 45 kids – ranging in age from six to 13 – gathered each day on the driving range and putting greens for some invaluable golf and life lessons. The camp focused on driving, chipping, putting, and even sand shots – a wonderful opportunity for the junior golfers of today.
Chris has been, and still is, a leader and facilitator in the youth golf movement. A true educator, it is a joy to watch him interact with these kids. He knows how to keep them entertained while learning the game of golf and the life lessons that come with it.
In my conversation with Chris, he talks about kids learning the game of golf at a young age and being able to play golf even if one is not athletically inclined. He speaks of a special needs boy who won’t play football or basketball in the future but, as he’s out there hitting golf balls, can surely excel in golf.
When speaking with Chris, you can just tell how proud he is of the kids that he has worked with throughout the years in his PGA junior leagues. Just this past year, 20 kids were in his PGA junior program. They travelled around to Waterloo, Cedar Falls, and Waverly, among other places, to compete against other junior programs. Chris beams with pride as he describes the kids wearing jerseys with numbers on the back and how well they did in all their competitions.
Fifty-four kids from his junior program have played college golf, and three have played professionally.
This junior camp saw kids from as far as Des Moines trek all the way to Oelwein to get the prodigious experience that Chris and his staff offer. Other golf instructors during the week included Joe Hawkins, Mike Lewis, and Jacob Maloch.
Chris said there is a junior golf league for kids of any age every Wednesday morning throughout the summer at Hickory Grove Golf Course. No signup necessary. Just show up before 8:30 a.m. The cost is $5. Kids will be paired up with other kids, need to have their own clubs, and be able to walk nine holes.
Black also says that he intends to have another junior camp in Independence sometime in the near future. Stay tuned.