AMES – Mustangs Alum Eric Kimball is proud to announce his daughter Lauren Kimball (Don Bosco High School) is signing on to dive for the Iowa State Cyclones. Lauren is the daughter of Eric and Amy Kimball — Buckingham and the granddaughter of Alan and Janine Kimball of Independence. And the granddaughter of Dave Higgins-Waterloo.
Head diving coach Jeff Warrick Lhas announced the signing of Lauren Kimball. Kimball enters as the No.1-ranked diver on the 11-dive one-meter in the state of Iowa.
Kimball is the lone diver of the 2020 signing class, joining from Buckingham, Iowa. At Don Bosco High School, Kimball dove for her mother, coach Amy Kimball and for the Cedar Valley Dive Club for coach Bethany Hovland.
Kimball qualified for the IGHSAU State Swimming and Diving meet all four years. At the 2019 state meet, Kimball battled current Iowa State diver, Joscelyn Buss, to take third, a thin margin of 4.7 points behind rival-turned-teammate Buss on the one-meter. More recently, Kimball won the MVC Diving Championships, claimed a regional title and qualified for the 2020 IGHSAU state meet. Unfortunately due to injury, Kimball was unable to compete.
“I’m excited that Lauren has chosen to be a Cyclone,” Warrick said. “Lauren is one of the top high school divers in Iowa, if not the top diver. I have had the privilege to work with Lauren at our Cyclone Diving Camps, and I know she will be a great representative of Iowa State University in the pool, in the classroom and in the community.”