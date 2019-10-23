OXFORD – Kimberly Ann Weber, 41, of Oxford, Iowa, and formerly of Independence, Iowa, died Saturday, October 19, 2019, at her home following a long illness with cancer. A memorial service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, October 23, 2019, in the Reiff Family Center, Independence, where a visitation will be held from 4 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, October 22, 2019, Burial will be held at a later date.
Kim was born on October 23, 1977, in Independence, Iowa, the daughter of Richard J. and Roseann (Ricketts) Weber. She was a 1996 graduate of the Independence High School, and graduated from the University of Northern Iowa in 2000 and from Kirkwood Community College in 2019. On March 27, 2012, she married Ryan W. Witt in Solon, Iowa, and the couple made their home in Oxford, Iowa. She was employed as a production scientist with Integrated DNA and later as a quality control tech with Frontier Co-op, both in North Liberty.
She is survived by her husband, Ryan Witt, Oxford; her parents, Richard and Roseann Weber, Independence; a sister; Sandy Beier, Cedar Rapids, Iowa; two brothers; Troy (Dani) Weber, Solon, and Chad (Julie) Weber, Independence; one niece; five nephews; three uncles; five aunts; and her loving cats
She was preceded in death by her maternal grandparents, Don and Mary Ricketts; her paternal grandparents, Herb and Rose Weber; uncles Bob, Larry, and John Ricketts and Jim and George Weber; aunts Donna Ricketts and Alberta Hansen; and father-in-law, Robert Witt.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Safe Haven Animal Shelter, 2783 Hwy 6 Trail, South Amana, IA 52334.
