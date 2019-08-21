INDEPENDENCE – The family of
Eileen Kurt Kirby would like to honor her with card shower in celebration of her 80th birthday on Wednesday, August 28.
Please send cards to:
800 9th Avenue NE
Independence, IA 50644
As a current print subscriber, you can opt-in for All Access at any time. All Access members receive unlimited access to our website and e-edition (optimized for desktop and mobile devices). All Access members also receive access to our exclusive Subscriber Savings program at no additional charge. (This alone can save you more than the cost of your subcription!)
Not a current print subscriber? Click here to purchase a Print Subscription
If you have any questions or need further assistance, please call our customer service team at 319-334-2557 or email legals@bulletinjournal.com.
With a Digital Only subscription, you'll receive unlimited access to our website and e-edition. Our digital products are available 24/7 and are accessible anywhere, anytime.
If you have any questions or need further assistance, please call our customer service team at 319-334-2557 or email legals@bulletinjournal.com.
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|Day Pass
|$1.99
|for 1 day
|1 Month
|$4.99
|for 31 days
|6 Months
|$30.00
|for 180 days
|1 Year
|$59.00
|for 365 days
A mix of clouds and sun early, then becoming cloudy later in the day. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 79F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
Evening clouds will give way to clearing. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 54F. Winds light and variable.
Plentiful sunshine. High 78F. Winds light and variable.
Wind: NNW @ 4mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 95%
Wind Chill: 70°
Heat Index: 70°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 2.7 mi
Wind: NNW @ 4mph
Precip: 1% Chance
Humidity: 94%
Wind Chill: 69°
Heat Index: 69°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 2.5 mi
Wind: N @ 4mph
Precip: 2% Chance
Humidity: 95%
Wind Chill: 69°
Heat Index: 69°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 2.6 mi
Wind: N @ 5mph
Precip: 1% Chance
Humidity: 98%
Wind Chill: 68°
Heat Index: 68°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 2.5 mi
Wind: N @ 4mph
Precip: 3% Chance
Humidity: 97%
Wind Chill: 68°
Heat Index: 68°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 2.7 mi
Wind: NNE @ 7mph
Precip: 6% Chance
Humidity: 95%
Wind Chill: 70°
Heat Index: 70°
UV Index: 1 Low
Visibility: 5 mi
Wind: NNE @ 8mph
Precip: 7% Chance
Humidity: 89%
Wind Chill: 73°
Heat Index: 73°
UV Index: 1 Low
Visibility: 8 mi
Wind: N @ 8mph
Precip: 8% Chance
Humidity: 83%
Wind Chill: 74°
Heat Index: 76°
UV Index: 2 Low
Visibility: 9 mi
Wind: N @ 8mph
Precip: 6% Chance
Humidity: 76%
Wind Chill: 75°
Heat Index: 77°
UV Index: 3 Moderate
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: N @ 7mph
Precip: 15% Chance
Humidity: 70%
Wind Chill: 77°
Heat Index: 80°
UV Index: 4 Moderate
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: N @ 8mph
Precip: 15% Chance
Humidity: 66%
Wind Chill: 78°
Heat Index: 81°
UV Index: 5 Moderate
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: N @ 8mph
Precip: 15% Chance
Humidity: 63%
Wind Chill: 78°
Heat Index: 81°
UV Index: 5 Moderate
Visibility: 10 mi
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.