Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Didn't get a chance to finish your story? Purchase a day pass digital subscription and you'll receive unlimited online access for one day (24 hours). You will have immediate access upon completion of your purchase.

INDEPENDENCE – The family of

Eileen Kurt Kirby would like to honor her with card shower in celebration of her 80th birthday on Wednesday, August 28.

Please send cards to:

800 9th Avenue NE

Independence, IA 50644

Tags