INDEPENDENCE – Shanna Kleve was recently selected to be a part of the Iowa High School Athletic Union’s (IGHSAU) Student-Athlete Advisory Committee. She is one of eight individuals selected from 93 qualified applicants across the state of Iowa.
The IGHSAU Student Athlete Advisory Committee is an 11-member, student-athlete advisory committee that is comprised of female student-athletes from across Iowa. These committee members serve as a voice for Iowa’s female student-athletes on a wide variety of issues and topics related to girls’ athletics across Iowa. In addition to being a sounding board for the IGHSAU board of directors, members also promote the values of interscholastic athletics, provide feedback, and serve as positive student ambassadors at state tournaments throughout the year.{/span}
Independence Athletic Director Justin Putz stated, “I am excited for Shanna to have this opportunity. She was selected out of close to 100 applicants. She has been highly involved in athletics for us. Shanna is a four-sport athlete, a great student, and a person of high character. I know she will be a valued member of the committee and represent the Independence Community Schools very well in the process.”
Kleve will be a senior this fall at Independence Junior/Senior High School. She participates in volleyball, basketball, tennis, and softball. She will serve on the committee through the 2021-22 school year.
The Iowa High School Girls Athletic Union website states, “Our mission is to govern fair, safe and sportsmanlike interscholastic competition that emphasizes the educational enhancement of all participants.”
For more information about the IGHSAU, please visit IGHSAU.org