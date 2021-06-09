WEST UNION – Freshman Allison Kleve had the game of her short career on Friday night, striking out 15 Charles City batters enroute to an upset win over the Class 4A, No. 12-ranked Comets, 4-1.
Kleve would only give up 2 hits and walk 1 batter in a dominating performance by the freshman.
“Allison looked awesome against Charles City,” said Head Coach Jordan Pilcher. “All of her pitches were working, and she did not let up when they started getting base runners. This was a great game for all the girls to see their improvements since week 1.”
In week 1, on May 24, the Mustangs traveled to Charles City and were beat 11-2. Fast forward 11 days and the Mustangs have improved considerably. This is a very young and inexperienced team, but the more time the get on the field and in the batter’s box, the more confident they become.
“Defensively, we are starting to settle in and clean up the errors,” added Coach Pilcher. “We are making more of the easy plays, and now we need to work towards making the tough plays when teams put pressure on us on the bases.”
The Mustangs would score twice in the third inning on 4 hits, then put it away in the seventh, adding 2 more on 2 hits and 2 Comet errors.
Eighth-grade centerfielder Bella Louvar had a hit and an RBI, scoring 2 runs. Bella has been outstanding this year for the Mustangs as their leadoff hitter. Another terrific eighth grader, Jordin Derr, is the starting shortstop for Indee and went 2 for 4 and scored a run. Senior leader Brooke Beatty was 1 for 4 and had a run batted in. Junior backstop Addi Bailey was also 1 for 4 with an RBI. Sophomore third baseman, Rachel Eddy had a hit in 3 at-bats, and sophomore leftfielder Natalie Doyle had a hit.
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 T
Indee 0 0 2 0 0 0 2 4
Charles City 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 1
Sumner-Fredericksburg
On Friday, June 4, the Mustangs suffered a tough loss, falling to the Cougars of Sumner-Fredericksburg, 5-4, in the bottom of the seventh inning. Indee had 2 outs, but a single, a walk, and then another single scored the winning run.
The Mustangs started strong, scoring 3 runs in the top half of the first inning on 2 clutch hits by Addi Bailey and Rachel Eddy, scoring all 3 runs. The top of the lineup has been good this season and, in this game, it was more of the same. Bella Louvar walked and scored on Bailey’s hit, while Derr was hit by pitch and scored on Eddy’s hit. Beatty drew a walk and scored on Eddy’s hit.
The Cougars got runs here and there, but no big innings, which the Mustangs have been susceptible to early in the season.
Junior Shanna Kleve took the ball for the Mustangs in this one and went 5 innings, scattering 8 hits, and giving up 4 earned runs. Shanna struck out 6. Sister Allison came on in relief in the sixth inning and went 1 2/3 innings, striking out 3 and only giving up the 2 hits in the bottom of the seventh.
Bella Louvar was 1 for 2 with 2 walks. Beatty had a hit in two at-bats and walked twice. Bailey with a single in the first inning, while Eddy had 2 hits and 3 RBI.
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 T
Indee 3 0 1 0 0 0 0 4
Sumner-Fred 1 0 0 2 1 0 1 5
Osage
The Mustangs got back in the winning column on Saturday morning with an impressive 9-4 win over Osage (5-4).
Again, the top of the lineup would bring in a run in the first inning, but a big third inning would propel the Mustangs to a nice win. Five consecutive hits would plate 4 runs as Beatty and Bailey would single, then Eddy doubled, followed by triples from Allison Kleve and eighth grader Addie Loughren.
Three more in the sixth iced it for the Mustangs as Allison Kleve was back in the circle and struck out 8 batters in 6 innings. Only 1 of the four runs were earned.
Bella Louvar was 1 for 4 (doubled). Derr was 2 for 3 with an RBI and scored a run. Beatty added 3 hits, including a double, and scored a run. Bailey had 2 singles and knocked in 2 runs. Eddy was 2 for 4, scoring a run and driving in a run.
Allison Kleve had a triple and drove in a run, while scoring a run. Loughren went 3 for 4 with a double and a triple, knocking in a run.
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 T
Osage 0 1 0 0 1 2 0 4
Indee 1 0 4 1 0 3 0 9
MFL-MarMac
A victory vs. MFL-MarMac made 2 wins in a row for the Mustangs, as they knock off the Bulldogs (1-11), 6-5. It seems like a broken record, but Indee again scored in the first inning. This time 4 runs came across on a walk by Bella Louvar, followed by singles from Derr, Beatty, Bailey, and Eddy.
Two more runs in the second was enough to hold off a late rally by the Bulldogs.
Junior Shanna Kleve went 6 innings, scattering 4 hits, walking 2, and striking out 11. All 5 runs were earned.
Bella Louvar was 2 for 3 with 2 runs scored. Derr went 2 for 4 with an RBI and scored a run. Beatty had 2 hits, knocking in 2 runs, and scoring a run. Bailey also had 2 hits, while Eddy was 1 for 2 with an RBI.
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 T
Independence 4 2 0 0 0 0 0 6
MFL-MarMac 0 0 0 2 3 0 0 5
“Overall, this was a great weekend for us,” added Coach Pilcher. “We made strides in the right direction, and I think the girls are starting to see they can compete with anyone if they take care of the little things.”
Coach Pilcher says that the team is setting small goals.
“Get the first out of every inning, win every inning, and have quality at bats 70 percent of the time. When we take care of these small goals, we see good results in the game as a whole,” she said.
Marion
The Mustangs were back at home on Monday night for Veterans Night at the Ballpark, as veterans were honored in pre-game ceremonies.
Class 4A’s No. 15 Marion (11-3) was in town for a WaMaC conference battle.
Marion – Game 1
The Mustangs kept this game close, as it was 3-2 Marion after four innings. But a 2-run fifth and a 4-run sixth put this game away for the Marion team (they don’t have a nickname), 9-2.
Indee pitching gave up 15 Marion hits, and the Mustangs only could muster 5 of its own. Bella Louvar had 2 hits and score a run. Sophomore Dakota Whitman was 1 for 3 and scored a run. Bailey had a single and knocked in a run, while Beatty had a double and drove in a run.
Marion – Game 2
It was just a tough night for Mustang pitchers, and Marion would have 11 hits, scoring 10 runs, and winning 10-0.
Bella Louvar was 1 for 3, and Derr added a hit. Bailey went 2 for 3, while Beatty had a single and a sacrifice. Sophomore Lauren Hamilton was 1 for 2.
“I would like to see us put the ball in play more consistently in our lineup,” Pilcher said. “We have too many strikeouts, and we are not giving ourselves a chance to get on base and score runs. This is something we will continue to work on and hopefully see improvements on as we get more experience and confidence.”
The Mustangs are 3-12 on the season, and will travel to Vinton-Shellsburg on Wednesday, June 9, for a doubleheader.