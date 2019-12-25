BUCHANAN COUNTY – Jesup and Independence Knights of Columbus Councils gathered on Saturday, December 14, to box up groceries to deliver to homes of those in need. Names of families thought to be in need were provided by Operation Threshold of Buchanan County.
The Father Ferring Council 8227 in Jesup received donations to their Care and Share program from the community, including bread and potatoes from the Jesup Kwik Star and 51 hams from the Independence Fareway.
In Independence, St Pius X Knights of Columbus Council 4332 met in the cafeteria of St. John School to coordinate their food distribution. Council 4332 has been boxing food the second Saturday before Christmas since the 1960s. This year, they were looking to support 32 families in Independence and nearby communities. Community members and businesses contributed to the cause, including hams from Glen Meskimen, ground pork from Schmitz Farms, Fareway, Ohl Real Estate, Deacon Tim and Kathy Post, and the Knights.