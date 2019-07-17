Kohlrabi Slaw Recipes
{child_byline}By John Klotzbach
City Editor{/child_byline}
Kohlrabi Slaw With Cilantro, Jalapeño, and Lime
Refreshing and healthy Kohlrabi Slaw made with kohlrabi, cilantro, lime, jalapeño, and a simple citrus vinaigrette.
Ingredients
- 6 cups kohlrabi cut into matchsticks or grated in a food processor – about three 4-inch bulbs (or substitute sliced fennel, apple, jicama, cucumber, or cabbage for part of the kohlrabi for more diversity)
- 1/2 cup chopped cilantro (one small bunch)
- Half of a jalapeño, minced
- 1/4 cup chopped scallion
- Orange zest from one orange, and juice
- Lime zest from one lime, and juice
Citrus Dressing
- 1/4 cup olive oil
- 1/4 cup fresh orange juice (from one orange)
- 1/8 cup lime juice plus 1 tablespoon (from one large lime), more to taste
- 1/4 cup honey (or agave syrup)
- 1/2 teaspoon kosher salt
- 1 tablespoon rice wine vinegar
Instructions
1. Trim and peel kohlrabi. Cut off two ends. Cut in half from top to bottom.
2. Thinly slice, rotate, and slice again, making 1/4-inch matchsticks.
3. Place in large bowl with chopped cilantro, scallions, finely chopped jalapeño, lime zest, and orange zest.
4. Whisk dressing together in a small bowl. Toss with salad. Refrigerate until serving. Garnish with zest and cilantro. This tastes good the next day, too.
Crispy Apple and Kohlrabi Salad
This super simple kohlrabi salad features honeycrisp apples, lemon, tarragon, and olive oil! It’s a delicious and unique fall side salad. You’ll love it! Recipe yields four side servings or two large.
Ingredients
- 2 small kohlrabi (about 1 pound, I used the green variety but purple would be prettier), cut into matchsticks about 1/4-inch wide
- 1 large honeycrisp apple (about 1/2 pound), cored and cut into matchsticks about 1/4-inch wide
- 1/2 cup grated gouda cheese (optional)
- 1/4 cup fresh tarragon leaves
- 3 tablespoons toasted sunflower seeds{&bullet}
- Lemon zest, to taste
- 1 to 2 tablespoons olive oil, to taste
- 1 to 2 tablespoons lemon juice, to taste
- Flaky sea salt (like Maldon) and freshly ground black pepper, to taste
Instructions
1. In a large serving bowl, combine the kohlrabi and apple matchsticks. Add the cheese, if using, and the tarragon leaves and sunflower seeds. Shave lemon zest liberally over the bowl (I probably used about half of a small lemon’s worth or more).
2. Drizzle in 1 tablespoon olive oil and 1 tablespoon lemon juice, then sprinkle lightly with salt and black pepper. Use your hands to gently toss the salad, then add another drizzle of olive oil and lemon juice if the salad seems dry. Finish with another light sprinkling of salt and pepper and serve immediately.
Storage suggestions: This salad keeps well for a day or two, provided that you use enough lemon juice to prevent oxidation.
{&bullet}How to toast your own sunflower seeds: If you only have raw, unsalted sunflower seeds at home, toast them in a small skillet over medium heat with a pinch of salt. Cook, stirring frequently, until they turn lightly golden on the edges, about 5 minutes.