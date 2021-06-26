Three more wins this week and a five-inning perfect game by senior Brodie Kresser have pushed the Jesup J-Hawk baseball team’s win streak to 10 games. Kresser struck out 12 batters through 5 innings and did not allow a hit, walking no Union batters.
CEDAR RAPIDS – The Class 2A, No. 7-ranked (IA Baseball) Jesup J-Hawk baseball team played the Tipton Tigers (4-15) at Mount Mercy University’s Robert W. Plaster Athletic Complex on Tuesday night.
After an extensive rain delay, the J-Hawks got out to a slow start, but a big fifth inning propelled them to a 5-2 win, extending their current winning streak to 8 games.
Junior Cole Bucknell was back on the mound for the J-Hawks, and gave up 2 runs (1 earned) over 6 innings of play, scattering only 5 hits, walking 3, and striking out 5. Bucknell runs his overall record to 4-0 on the season, posting an impressive 1.09 ERA.
It wasn’t the typical J-Hawk hitting on Tuesday, but it was enough to get the win. Senior Jase Pilcher drove in 2 runs on a single, while senior second baseman Gavin Nolan went 1 for 3 with an RBI. Senior shortstop Brodie Kresser was 1 for 4 and scored a run, and junior first baseman Nate Cagley added a single in 2 at-bats. Freshman three-bagger Jack Miller was 1 for 3, including a double. and sophomore right fielder Brevin Dahl went 1 for 3.
Senior Brodie Kresser is Class 2A’s No. 1-ranked shortstop in Iowa, according to IA Baseball. Kresser is currently batting .412 with 4 home runs and 10 extra base hits (XBH)
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 T
Jesup 0 0 0 1 4 0 0 5
Tipton 1 0 1 0 0 0 0 2
Vs. Union Community
JESUP – The J-Hawks were back at home on Wednesday night to host the Union Community Knights (4-14). Jesup would win both games by identical 11-0 scores.
Game 1
Junior Nate Cagley went 5 strong innings, allowing just 3 hits, and striking out 6. Cagley runs his record to 5-1 on the season and lowers his ERA to 0.56.
Brodie Kresser (Sr)-SS 0-4 RUN
Gavin Nolan (Sr)-2B 2-4 2RBI 2RUNS SB
Nate Cagley (Jr)-P 3-3 (2 doubles) 2RBI 2RUNS
Brady Dahl (Sr) 0-0 SB
Jase Pilcher (Sr)-DH 0-4 RUN SB 2BB
Brody Clark-Hurlbert (Jr)-LF 1-4 2RUNS
Jack Miller (Fr)-3B 1-3 2RBI RUN BB
Brevin Dahl (So)-RF 1-3 RBI SAC
Carson Lienau (Jr)-1B 1-3 (double) 3RBI RUN
Parker McHone (Jr)-CF 2-2 (double) RBI RUN BB
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 T
Union 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Jesup 0 0 7 3 1 0 0 11
Game 2
Brodie Kresser is not only the best shortstop in the state in 2A, but it seems he’s a darn good pitcher, too. Kresser went 5 innings, allowing no hits, no walks, no runs en route to a perfect game! Kresser is now 5-0 on the season and runs his ERA to 1.35 with 47 strikeouts.
Kresser helped his cause with 3 hits in the game, including a double. He scored 3 times and stole 2 bases. Quite a night for the senior pitcher/shortstop.
Brodie Kresser (Sr)-P 3-3 (double) 3RUNS 2SB
Gavin Nolan (Sr)-2B 1-4 RBI RUN SB
Nate Cagley (Jr)-3B 4-4 (double) 3RBI 2RUNS SB
Jase Pilcher (Sr)-DH 0-3 RBI 2RUNS BB
Brody Clark-Hurlbert (Jr)-LF 2-4 (double) 2RBI RUN
Jack Miller (Fr)-SS 0-1 BB HBP
Brevin Dahl (So)-RF 1-3 RBI SB
Carson Lienau (Jr)-1B 0-3
Parker McHone (Jr)-CF 1-3 2RUNS SB
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 T
Union 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Jesup 2 5 3 0 1 0 0 11
The J-Hawks move to 16-2 on the year and will host the Columbus Catholic Sailors (14-6) on Monday, June 28. On Wednesday, June 30, the J-Hawks will host the Class 1A, No. 5-ranked Dons of Don Bosco (13-4).