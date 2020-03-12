CEDAR FALLS — The Jesup boys track team traveled to Cedar Falls Tuesday to compete at the Dickinson Relays held at the UNI-Dome. It was their second meet of the season.
Izak Krueger had the J-Hawks top finish of the day at 21st in high jump at 5 feet, 10 inches. Noah Sheridan followed with 32nd place in 60 meter hurdles at 9.03 minutes, and led the way in the 4x400 meter relay, splitting out at 54 seconds.
The next top finish was a personal best for Carson Lienau, throwing 43 feet, 10 inches in shot put for 34th place.
“Another good test of our training early in the season,” head coach Jason Sullivan said. “We gained some valuable experience for the younger athletes and got to see some really good competition.”
J-Hawk results:
High jump: 21, Izak Krueger, 5-10
60 Hurdles: 32, Noah Sheridan, 9.03; 47, Izak Krueger, 9.20
Shot Put: 34, Carson Lienau, 43-10; 125, Merak Sly, 35-03.75; 146, Kamden Oshsner, 33-04
400 Dash: 77, Heath Wyant, 56.54; 132, Carter Even, 58.87; 152, Jarrett Ciesielski, 1:00.16
Long Jump: 93, Heath Wyant, 17-06; 100, Parker McHone, 17-05; 134, Carter Studebaker, 10-06
800 Dash: 98, Kile Rottinghaus, 2:20.92; 107, Nolan Evans, 2:21.90; 118, Logan Zuck, 2:24.75
200 Dash: 136, Parker McHone, 26.25; 191, Carter Studebaker, 28.89; 196, Gavin Derifield, 31.23
60 Dash: 204, Elijah Miller, 8.81; 206, Cooper Fuelling, 9.27
4x400 Meter Relay: 25, 3:46.54
4x800 Meter Relay: 31, 8:59.64
4x200 Meter Relay: 65, 1:43.72
UP NEXT
Jesup boys and girls track teams will not be competing at meets at Iowa State University and Wartburg College next week as planned. Their next scheduled meet is 3 p.m., Tuesday, March 24, at Wartburg.