INDEPENDENCE – Traci Kullmer joined the Independence Bulletin Journal (IBJ) staff on April 15 as county editor.
“Over the years, I’ve spent a fair amount of time in and around Independence and the surrounding area,” said Kullmer. “I look forward to getting to know the people and the communities that the IBJ serves and covering the news to keep our readers informed.”
Her professional background in printing and publishing includes technical and proposal writing, proofreading, and editorial work for a variety of markets and industries – including agriculture, higher education, and others.
A native of Tama County, Traci and her husband, Jim, raised their two daughters, Katie and Ashley, in Blairstown. Jim joined Community Bank of Oelwein as the institution’s president in September 2018. They make their home in Oelwein.
Originally published April 27.