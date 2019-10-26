INDEPENDENCE – The Independence Ladies’ Literary Club met for its monthly meeting on October 10 at 1:30 p.m. at Quilter’s Quarters retreat center. Melinda Engelbrecht, the owner of Quilter’s Quarters, gave an interesting presentation, including some history about the retreat center building and her decision to purchase it.
This building previously had been Four Square Church. She did a lot of remodeling to make this building very compatible for her quilting business. There is a nice big, bright room for quilters to work on their projects. There are several very comfortable bedrooms separate from the work area for those who wish to spend a couple of days there to work on quilting projects. She said some quilters come spend a weekend or several days. While they are here, they use restaurants and other businesses in town.
Following the program, the club’s monthly business meeting was held. A couple of the members gave book reports. Delicious treats were served by Mary Reiff and Pat Greenley.