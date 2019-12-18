INDEPENDENCE – The Independence Ladies Musical Society (LMS) harkened back to their roots for their annual concert on December 8.
The concert, A Christmas Tradition, opened with a visit from Mrs. Richard Kimball, one of the founding members of the society in November 1884. As she (portrayed by LMS President Susie Toale) entered the sanctuary of the First Presbyterian Church, she greeted audience members as if they were in the home of another founder, Mrs. J.B. Jones.
Keeping with the “traditional” theme, the concert featured older, solemn music, e.g. “Hasten Swiftly, Hasten Softly” and “All is Well,” but added a few peppy tunes like “Christmas in Three Minutes” and “Ding Dong Merrily on High.”
Soloists included Elissa Dodge, Stephanie Berns, Janet Harms, and Roxanne Erhardt.
Accompanying the singers were pianists Mary Schubich, Carol Gibbs, and Janice Fricke; Karen Bahr (tambourine); and Patricia McBride (flute).
The concert ended with the mixed chorus singing “Still, Still, Still” and “Silent Night.”
Director Amy Copenhaver thanked the audience for coming and gave an emotional tribute to several ladies who personally contributed to her musical life.
In addition to the active membership, the concert program recognized several honorary and associate members – Georgia Gray, Janelle Johnson, Lillian Cue, Mary Dodge, Mary Kay Handy, Ruby Marks, Laura Ott, Pat Thomas, and Melody (Malek) Rowe.
After the concert, the audience was treated to punch and cookies served by the Ladies Musical Society members with the help of Margaret Ownby.