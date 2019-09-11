INDEPENDENCE – Founded in November 1884, the Independence Ladies’ Musical Society seeks to “advance the musical ability and elevation of musical taste of members and of the community.” Affiliated with the National Federation of Music Clubs and the Iowa Federation of Music Clubs, the society meets the first Tuesday of every month from September to May.
The society recently announced their officers for the 2019-20 season: President Susie Toale, 1st VP Angie Flaucher, 2nd VP Mary Kay Johnson, Secretary Norma DeJong, and Treasurer Chris Smith.
The group is starting to prepare for an afternoon Christmas concert to be held at the First Presbyterian Church on Sunday, December 8.
“We are rich in history and legacy,” said Toale.
In addition to the winter concert, the society also gives back to the community by supporting students with scholarships in the spring. They offer a vocal, an instrumental, and a federated music award.
The society currently has more than 30 members. Anyone wishing to join must be invited by a current member.