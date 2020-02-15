WINTHROP – The East Buchanan girls basketball team finished out the regular season on a high note Tuesday night with a home win against the Alburnett Pirates (9-11), 43-19.
This was a celebration for the community in saying goodbye to three exceptional senior players
Head Coach Nathan Reck speaks very highly of these ladies.
“This senior class is special. They have taken a winless team five years ago to three straight seasons with at least 15 wins,” Reck said. “It took hard work and dedication, two attributes that define these three ladies. Of course, there were some ups and downs each year, but these girls have stayed the course and have been very successful with great support around them!”
Erica Hoffman, a four-year starter, is the fourth 1,000-point scorer in East Buchanan’s five-on-five history. She also holds the career field goal record and is currently 1 point shy of breaking the all-time scoring record set by Emily Dolan, 1997-2000. She should get it Thursday night against Don Bosco in the first round of regionals. She will attend the University of Iowa next year.
Olivia Donlea, a four-year-starter, set the career steals record at East Buchanan in her junior year. She continues to add to her record every game. She is 81 points shy of 1,000 and will be second in career assists when she is finished.
Coach Reck added, “Olivia has been one of the most coachable and hardest-working players I have ever coached. Will be the first one at practice and last one to leave practice. If you ask her to do one pushup, she will do three.” Reck continued, “She will be very successful in whatever she plans to do after graduation, has working skills that any company would die for.”
Olivia will attend Wartburg College next year.
Nicole Pettinger, a four-year-starter, has set the career 3-point record at East Buchanan. She is a deadly shooter who will be missed dearly next year. She is also four 3-pointers away from setting the season record.
Coach Reck says, “She has been instrumental in our success the past four seasons.”
Nicole will attend the University of Iowa next year.
Program Development
The girls’ junior varsity team closed out the year with an emphatic win against Alburnett to finish with a record of 15-4!
Coach Reck added, “GREAT season and a great way to end the year!”
This marks the fourth straight year with a JV record of .500 or better, a great accomplishment.
EB GIRLS DOMINATE
IN FIRST ROUND OF REGIONALS
East Buchanan 65, Don Bosco 14
WINTHROP – Thursday night the EB girls’ basketball team played host in the first round of regional play against the Don Bosco Dons (1-19). East Buchanan came out in a 3-4 press and just smothered the Dons with their relentless pressure. Turnovers led to easy transition buckets, and the Bucs built a 17-6 lead at the end of one period.
The second quarter was more about the Bucs’ offense, as they showed patience while moving the ball around, inside and out, until they got an open shot. The ladies were executing, while hitting 3s, and also going inside to senior Erica Hoffman, who was working extremely hard to get open in the lane against Don Bosco’s 6-foot junior, Jenna Brown. EB outscored the Dons 17-0 in the second frame to take a 34-6 lead at the break.
It was 51-8 at the end of three quarters. This was an all-around good effort by the Lady Bucs, who won this one 65-14 and advanced to the quarterfinal round of Class 1A, Region 2.
Leading the way for the Bucs, was ALL-TIME LEADING SCORER IN BUCS’ FIVE-ON-FIVE HISTORY...Erica Hoffman, with 14 points, 5 rebounds and 3 steals. Congratulations to her!
Lara Fox, with an outstanding game, poured in 13 points, had 5 rebounds and 4 steals. Lauren Donlea scored 12 points and had 6 assists, and was amazing on the defensive end with 7 steals. Nicole Pettinger added 8 points and drew oh-so-close to that 3-pointer season record. She needs 2 more to become the record holder. She had 4 steals and 5 rebounds too. Freshman Averiel Brady contributed with 7 points, while Olivia Donlea scored 5 points and added to her all-time steals record with 5 more. Donlea had 8 assists. Finishing out the scoring for the Bucs, was junior Lily Hersom with 4 and sophomore Raelynn Kolthoff with 2.
East Buchanan will host the quarterfinal game next Tuesday night, February 18, against North Butler (8-12). The only common opponent this year was Clarksville; which beat North Butler on January 6, 68-35. EB lost to Clarksville on January 30, 58-54. Game starts at 7 p.m.