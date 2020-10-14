HUDSON – The East Buchanan volleyball team traveled to Hudson last Saturday to compete in a quad with Hudson, AGWSR (Ackley-Geneva-Wellsburg-Steamboat Rock), and Belle Plaine.
The Lady Bucs would have a rough day, but Head Coach Andrea Young says this is a good learning experience for her young squad.
“Overall, the tournament was a good learning experience to take into practice this week,” said Young. “Our biggest takeaways from the tournament are picking up the tempo of our game, moving our block more efficiently, and setting up a quicker attack.”
1 2 3 4 5 T
East Buchanan 8 10 — — — 0
Hudson (23-7) 21 21 — — — 2
1 2 3 4 5 T
East Buchanan 9 17 — — — 0
AGWSR (8-14) 21 21 — — — 2
1 2 3 4 5 T
East Buchanan 10 10 — — — 0
Belle Plaine (20-8) 21 21 — — — 2
“Practice this week will be centered on playing that same tempo with consistency,” added Young. “We look forward to conference pool play this week, where we get to face Ed-Co again before taking them on in regional play.”
Stats were not readily available at press time.
East Buchanan falls to 3-16 on the season and will compete in the Tri-Rivers Conference tournament beginning Thursday.