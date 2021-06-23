Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

EB softball Lacy Anderegg 062321

Shortstop Lacy Anderegg (junior) throws out the hitter at first in a game against Marquette Catholic on June 21.

 Photo by Roger Johnson

WINTHROP – The East Buchanan softball team was home Monday night for a doubleheader with Marquette Catholic (12-7).

The Lady Bucs would have an off night, losing both games, 14-3 and 18-6.

Game 1

The EB girls kept it close for 3 innings, but would give up 10 runs in the last 3 innings and fall to the Mohawks.

Freshman Eden Brady was in the circle for the Bucs, scattering 17 hits over 6 innings, striking out 3.

Junior centerfielder Lauren Donlea had 2 hits in 4 at-bats, driving in a run with her third home run of the year. Junior shortstop Lacy Anderegg went 1 for 2, scoring a run. Eden Brady was 1 for 3 with an RBI. Eighth-grader and designated hitter Andelyn Cabalka was 2 for 3 with 1 run batted in. Eighth-grade leftfielder Cheyenne Beeh went 1 for 3.

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 T

Marquette Catholic 4 0 0 3 2 5 0 14

East Buchanan 2 1 0 0 0 0 0 3

Game 2

In the second game, Laynee Hogan was on the mound for the Bucs, and gave up just 8 hits in 4.2 innings. But too many free passes, and it was not a good night for the talented eighth grader.

Donlea was 1 for 4, scoring a run, while Eden Brady went 1 for 3. Cabalka had a hit in 3 at-bats, scoring a run, and Averiel Brady was 1 for 2 and scored a run. Hogan knocked in a run on a single, and junior three-bagger Kyara Pals had 2 hits, including a double and an RBI. Eighth-grader Jamisin Giles went 1 for 3 with an RBI and scored a run.

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 T

Marquette Catholic 5 0 3 2 8 0 0 18

East Buchanan 1 0 1 1 3 0 0 6

The East Buchanan Buccaneers fall to 7-17 on the year. They will be back in action on Thursday when they host the Maquoketa Valley Wildcats (6-15).

