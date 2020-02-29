HAMPTON — The East Buchanan girls’ basketball team came up one game short of state with a 63-46 loss Wednesday night in the regional finals against fourth-ranked Algona-Bishop Garrigan (23-1).
This game came down to hitting shots and, on this night, the Bucs just didn’t have it.
“We knew they were going to come out and guard us chest-to-chest, and they won’t help,” Coach Nathan Reck said. “We looked to take it right at them but also needed to make some outside shots, given the opportunity.”
They had a lot of great looks, but it was one of those nights. Against a great team like Bishop Garrigan, you have to be at your best.
“Bishop Garrigan is one of the best teams in the state, no doubt,” Reck said. “If we could have hit some of those open shots in the first half, who knows what the outcome could have been.”
East Buchanan trailed by four at the end of the first quarter, 14-10. By halftime, Bishop Garrigan had extended the lead to 10, 25-15.
Bishop Garrigan’s star freshman Audi Crooks caused a lot of havoc for EB, even when she wasn’t scoring.
“The difficult thing about BG, we had to double team Crooks down low all night because we just don’t have a girl that has the height to contend with her,” said Reck. “When she gets the ball on the block, she has such great touch, so we were basically going three-on-four on the rest of the floor.”
Reck added: “We had a hard time getting steals and easy buckets, and we were stuck in a half-court offensive game which has been tough on us if we can’t hit shots. ... We had great looks, they just didn’t fall like the previous three games.”
At the end of three periods, East Buchanan trailed Bishop Garrigan 44-28.
All-time leading East Buchanan scorer Erica Hoffman had a tough first half.
“We asked Erica to do a lot, she was in charge of fronting 6-3 Crooks,” Reck said. “She is our No. 1 scorer on offense. The first half, I felt she was feeling out where the openings would be, especially getting around their post.”
In the second half, the talented Hoffman got down to business.
“The second half, we got her in the openings and she hit the short corner shot that we knew would be open,” Reck said. “She did exactly what we have asked her to do for four years. She played her heart out.”
The girls gave everything they had.
“The one phrase that every coach tells me going into the game or after the game is ‘man, your girls play hard.’ We do,” Reck said. “They played as hard as they could for 32 minutes last night and never gave up.”
Lara Fox came up big scoring 18 points, her season high. Hoffman added 13, followed by Olivia Donlea with 7, while sophomore Lauren Donlea had 6 and freshman Averiel Brady with 2.
Olivia and Lauren Donlea and Lacy Anderegg were asked to defend the full court and on the key and, according to Reck, “defending one of the best guards I have seen this year in [Molly] Joyce. They did a great job and played their hearts out.”
Brady came in and played huge off the bench again.
“She has really come on and gained a ton of confidence going into next season,” Reck said.
Reck acknowledged the talented seniors who were playing their last game in an East Buchanan uniform.
“I can’t say enough positive things about our senior group, Nicole Pettinger, Olivia Donlea and Erica Hoffman. They won 55 games in four years, changed our culture, changed the way we worked, showed all our girls in the school what it takes to win. They are role models through and through.”
The East Buchanan girls finish the season with a 18-8 record. Two Bucs broke the 1,000-point milestone. Olivia Donlea came within 50 points or so of joining that elite class, but she is still elite, holding the all-time steals record. Nicole Pettinger broke the all-time 3-pointer record.
“There are always ups and downs during the season, but we were one game from our ultimate goal,” Reck said. “We will reload next year, we will be back to this point soon. Love the momentum of the program and very excited for the future!”