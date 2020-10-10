Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Didn't get a chance to finish your story? Purchase a day pass digital subscription and you'll receive unlimited online access for one day (24 hours). You will have immediate access upon completion of your purchase.

EB vball Keeley Kehrli and Olivia Fangman 101020

EB’s Keeley Kehrli spikes a ball against Ed-Co on October 6 as Olivia Fangman (8) looks on.

 Photo by Roger Johnson

WINTHROP – The East Buchanan Bucs’ volleyball team hosted the Edgewood-Colesburg Vikings (13-10) on Tuesday’s Breast Cancer Awareness Night. It was a tough night for the ladies, as they would fall, 3-0.

1 2 3 4 5 T

East Buchanan 12 15 15 — — 0

Edgewood-Colesburg 25 25 25 — — 3

Vs. Maq Valley

DELHI – The Bucs traveled to Maquoketa Valley High School on Thursday night for a Tri-River-East battle. The Bucs showed some fight, but came up short, losing 3-0.

1 2 3 4 5 T

East Buchanan 14 12 22 — — 0

Maquoketa Valley 25 25 25 — — 3

Stats were not readily available at press time.

East Buchanan falls to 3-13 on the season.

The Lady Bucs are traveling to Hudson today for a triangular with Hudson and Belle Plaine.