WINTHROP – The East Buchanan Bucs’ volleyball team hosted the Edgewood-Colesburg Vikings (13-10) on Tuesday’s Breast Cancer Awareness Night. It was a tough night for the ladies, as they would fall, 3-0.
1 2 3 4 5 T
East Buchanan 12 15 15 — — 0
Edgewood-Colesburg 25 25 25 — — 3
Vs. Maq Valley
DELHI – The Bucs traveled to Maquoketa Valley High School on Thursday night for a Tri-River-East battle. The Bucs showed some fight, but came up short, losing 3-0.
1 2 3 4 5 T
East Buchanan 14 12 22 — — 0
Maquoketa Valley 25 25 25 — — 3
Stats were not readily available at press time.
East Buchanan falls to 3-13 on the season.
The Lady Bucs are traveling to Hudson today for a triangular with Hudson and Belle Plaine.