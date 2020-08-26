WINTHROP – The East Buchanan girls’ volleyball team begins a 2020 season looking to improve on a 4-25 (2019) season. The Lady Bucs will be led by first-year head coach Andrea Young.
The Lady Bucs lost right side hitter Alexa Riniker to graduation. Riniker led the team in kills with 209. She was the “go-to” hitter by a large margin. Now the Lady Bucs will look to senior Hannah McMurrin and junior Lara Fox to do the damage at the net. McMurrin and Fox finished the 2019 campaign with 86 and 84 kills, respectively.
East Buchanan will return some key players this season, including Hannah McMurrin and Lara Fox. Also returning is junior setter Lauren Donlea, who led the team with 393 assists and 35 aces. sophomore Averiel Brady, middle hitter, will see more attempts at kills in 2020. She had 206 attempts last season.
The Lady Bucs have several top hopefuls for varsity action in 2020 – such as junior Taylor Russell, senior Ally Joyce and senior Kiera Hellenthal.
Coach Young said, “These girls always bring hustle to the floor and do a great job communicating and leading the court.”
Additional newcomers to look for are seniors Kaitlyn Kortenkamp and Carmelia Coleman, both right side hitters; junior Kyara Pals, a left side hitter; and senior Olivia Fangman, who joins the team as a setter.
Coach Young said, “These girls have been putting in long hours and are working to bring a new tempo to the game.
“One of our strong points is attitude and an eagerness to learn/do more,” said Young. “The girls have been putting in extra hours, and we are seeing many great improvements because of it.”
Coach Young acknowledged that the team is making great strides on the defensive end, and that the back row is quick on their toes and great communicators, while the front row is winning battles at the net.
“One of our greatest areas of improvement is picking up the tempo with our offense,” Young concluded. “Practices have been focused on running through quick sets and bringing more of an element of surprise to the opponent.”
Assistant coaches for East Buchanan in 2020 are Elisa Brady, Amanda Lang, and Rebecca Gaffney.
The Lady Bucs will be on the road on Saturday when they travel to Cascade.