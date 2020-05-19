INDEPENDENCE — Buchanan County Economic Development Commission Director George Lake announced plans to retire at the end of June 2020.
Lake has held the director role nine years total, his first term being from 1998-2001 and his second term from 2014-2020.
“Helping to establish a county-wide rural water system, promoting our leadership program and completing a county housing needs assessment are some of the highlights of working for the BCEDC,” Lake said. “However, the best part of my job was working with the mayors, city councils, county officials and business owners. It was a blessing to work with forward-thinking folks who want to better their communities.”
An Independence native, Lake graduated from St. John High School and enlisted in the U.S. Air Force, serving as a medic with the 657th Tactical Field Hospital during the Vietnam War.
A Bachelor of Arts in education and political science from Loras College propelled him into teaching and coaching for 15 years before the Madison County Extension allowed him to pair his education experience with economic development as its director.
In 1998 when he was hired as the BCEDC director, Lake took the opportunity to return home to Independence. He left the BCEDC after three years to find more family-friendly hours and worked for six years as the marketing and sales manager for East Iowa Plastics and Iowa Engineered Processing in Independence. Lake revisited the world of economic development when he was hired as the president of Marion Economic Development where he worked for seven years and returned to the BCEDC in 2014.
“My job as the BCEDC Director was to facilitate economic and community development in Buchanan County,” Lake explained. “Cooperating with the good people of Buchanan County enabled me to do my job. They had the vision and I merely assisted.”
In retirement, Lake plans to pursue “long dormant bad habits” and to volunteer with various community organizations.