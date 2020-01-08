LAMONT – Fred and Diane Elsbury of Lamont have a lot to look forward to over the next four or five seasons when it comes to University of Iowa football. The couple’s grandson, Tyler Elsbury of Byron, Illinois, signed a national letter of intent last month to play football for the Hawkeyes. Tyler made his verbal commitment to Iowa in March 2019. He will graduate from high school this spring.
The youngest of five sons of Michael and Cyndi Elsbury of Byron, Illinois, Tyler, an offensive lineman, is listed at 6’ 5”, 298 pounds. A multisport athlete in high school, according to his grandmother, Diane, Tyler also plays baseball and wrestles (at 285 pounds).
Tyler’s father, Michael, played prep football locally at Starmont High School and college football at Coe in Cedar Rapids. He is Tyler’s wrestling coach at Byron.
It’s safe to say that Tyler has an enthusiastic fan base right here in Buchanan County. “We are very excited [having him at Iowa],” Diane said.
“A Dream Come True”
According to Hawkeye Insider, it was a dream come true for Tyler. Even though he grew up in Illinois, he’s always been a Hawkeye.
“I’ve been dreaming of this ever since I was little,” he said. “The dream school was always Iowa, but when I got to the recruiting process I tried to feel out other schools but it still ended up being them. Now I’m kind of just counting the days down until I get to go to campus in June, and when it comes to that day I’ll be excited and work hard.”
Many other school were interested in recruiting Tyler, including Notre Dame. He chose Iowa over offers from Illinois, Northern Illinois, and Purdue.
Accolades and Statistics
Some of Tyler’s statistics and awards from his high school football career include:
Two-time all-conference offensive lineman
All-conference defensive lineman
Two-time all-state
All-state honorable mention
Four-time Big Northern Conference champs
Two-time state runner-up
Four-time state playoffs
Team captain
As a senior, Tyler led the Byron team with 70 tackles, two sacks, one fumble recovery, and one safety. In his junior season, he had 46 tackles, two sacks, and three fumble recoveries – including one for a touchdown.
The Hawkeyes, under head coach Kirk Ferentz, have a reputation for producing superior offensive lineman. They look for a combination of quick feet and sheer power, and Tyler surely fits the bill.