LAMONT – Scout Park is in need of some maintenance, and the city is holding a series of breakfast fundraisers the on the first Sundays of March, April, and May.
They are serving biscuits and gravy, sausage, scrambled eggs, and a fruit cup.
They have already replaced a few windows and siding on the main community building. They are looking to redo the floor next. It is all part of the Lamont Revitalization Project.
The park and facility are available to rent by contacting City Clerk Paula Harvey at city hall (644 Bush Street / 563-924-2194). Contributions to the Scout Park or other projects may be made at city hall or placed outside that building in the donation box.