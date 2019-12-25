LAMONT – Christmas was enjoyed for several days in Lamont, culminating with a visit from Santa and Mrs. Claus on December 14.
The Lamont Community Club held their annual silent auction fundraiser during Christmas at the Museum. A Christmas vendor show with about a dozen vendors was held at the fire station where the UNYF served lunch.
Santa and Mrs. Claus arrived at the Masonic Lodge to meet local children and have their photos taken. After patiently waiting their turn, the kids were able to select a toy, get an orange, have a cookie, and color a big Christmas poster.
MORE PHOTOS ON PAGE 3