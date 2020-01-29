MANCHESTER — A Lamont woman, Sara Marie Kremer, 42, was killed in two-vehicle crash Friday evening just southwest of Manchester, according to the Iowa State Patrol.
Officials believe Kremer was driving her 2005 Nissan Maxima westbound on Burrington Road and pulled into the path of a southbound Freightliner semi at the intersection of Highway 13. The two vehicles collided and ended up in the ditch on the southwest side of the intersection.
The accident occurred shortly after 7 p.m. Kremer was alone in her vehicle. The driver of the semi was not injured.
Manchester Police, Delaware County Sheriff’s Office, Iowa Department of Transportation enforcement division, Manchester Fire and Ambulance, and Regional Medical Center Ambulance Service assisted the State Patrol at the scene.
Kremer was a Lamont native and 1996 graduate of Starmont. Survivors include her husband Kristopher and four children.
