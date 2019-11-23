INDEPENDENCE – At the Indee – Go Healthy (IGH) meeting held at the Buchanan Public Health Department on November 20, conversation focused on master plan development and mapping tactic objectives. IGH is working with representatives of Wellmark’s Healthy Hometown program to achieve this vision: “Healthy people for a thriving community.”
IGH’s mission is to “advance all areas of wellness to positively impact the overall health, happiness and well-being of the Independence area.”
Nineteen people – ranging from ordinary citizens to individuals representing the school district, health organizations, the city, and other groups – were in attendance. The session was led by Aaron Swanson and Jenny Weber from Wellmark.
Nora Kurtovic talked about the organizational, outdoor, and workplace policies championed by her employer, Pathways regarding tobacco and nicotine cessation. She stressed the sanitation, health, and environmental impact of tobacco and vaping products.
Next, the group split into three groups – Eat Well, Move More, and Feel Better – to delve into implementable tactics based on priorities established at the October meeting.
Mapping Tactic Objectives
Aaron Swanson reminded the group about the objectives of their tactics:
• Specific – What do you want to do? Where in the community do you want to implement the tactic?
• Measurable – What immediate or short-term change(s) are you expecting?
• Achievable – Who are the champions who will oversee implementation of the tactic? What community resources (people, organizations, etc.) are currently available and willing to assist with implanting the tactic? Which community resources still need to be engaged (and who will engage them)?
• Relevant – Does the tactic align with helping to achieve your vision?
• Time-bound – By when do you want to get it done (month/year)?
After approximately 30 minutes of discussion, each group gave a summary of their ideas.
Move More
Jacki Schares spoke on behalf of the Move More group. “We recommend conducting a walking audit workshop in late April or early May in the area between Highway 150 and the aquatic center, and the new McDonald’s,” she said.
A free walking audit, led by a Wellmark representative who specializes in this type of workshop, will come to Independence to walk the areas identified by the committee. Stakeholders and the public are invited to participate in the walking tour portion that will include the perspective of someone visiting the area. The aim is to identify places in the community needing enhancement for safe, easy, and convenient walking and biking.
Schares’ group recommended issuing personal invitations to stakeholders – parents, city officials, and others – about the walking audit.
Mayor Davis, part of the Move More group, said, “I don’t see a city problem [with the audit].”
Feel Better
The Feel Better group talked about establishing a central community calendar, and perhaps a phone app, as part of the Healthy Hometown initiative. They will pursue this with the local chamber of commerce.
Eat Well
Eat Well members are looking for ways to connect with local growers with workplaces. They recommended establishing a community garden to the benefit food pantry and the community.
Next Steps
Next, each committee with meet on its own to continue planning before February. In February, there will be another meeting with all three groups in a format much like Wednesday’s format.