BUCHANAN COUNTY – Leadership is invaluable to any business, organization, or community, and fostering new community leaders helps individuals stay on top and advance in their respective fields.
Communities and businesses will continue to grow and flourish with the development of new leaders. Economic and community development projects are most likely to be successful when initiated and supported by citizens at the grassroots level. Businesses and communities benefit when local projects succeed.
The Buchanan County Economic Development Commission (BCEDC) is sponsoring the 2020 Buchanan County Leadership Development program, which begins on Wednesday, February 19, and runs every Wednesday for eight consecutive weeks from 6:45 to 9:15 p.m., ending on April 8 with an awards dinner.
The program will teach the skills needed to encourage and support community-based projects by individuals who want to make a difference. Participants are encouraged to have a project in mind while engaged in the program.
Topics being presented by professionals in their field include servant leadership, project management, using social media for promotion, managing volunteers, running effective meetings, and grant writing.
BCEDC has been organizing leadership training programs since 1997. Ms. Teri Hager, owner of Hager’s Roasting Company in Quasqueton, was part of the 2016 class. She said, “The leadership program helped me to be more open and to be a better speaker. I appreciate having the opportunity to be involved. It was a great time learning new things, too!”
To register, go to www.growbuchanan.com and click on Buchanan County Leadership Development Program 2020 under Bulletin Board.
You may also contact George Lake at director@growbuchanan.com, call 319-334-7497, or stop by Office 112 at 112 1st Street E, Independence, and pick up a form. The registration fee is $150 per participant and is due by February 12.