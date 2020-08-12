July 1, 2020
3290 LLC conveys to Honey Creek Pork LLC real estate in Parcel B Survey #1999R03526 SW 26 87 7.
David Kress conveys to Stanley Steele and Joan Steele real estate in Parcel A Survey #2020R01933 N 17 87 8.
July 2, 2020
Buchanan County Supervisors convey to Steven L. McMurrin and Sandra K. McMurrin real estate on Mill Street Plat in Bk 1 Pg 46 Otterville Original Otterville 19 89 9.
Dorothy L. Steggall conveys to Diane Carpender real estate in Exc Parcel O Survey #2007R01052 SE 5 90 10.
Robert A. Bergman-Esta, Melanie C. Bergman-Ex, and Melissa A. Bergman-Ex convey to Melissa A. Grimm real estate in Independence Fargo’s Addition 6 27.
Donna D. Gilliam-Esta and Jill R. Welsh-Ex convey to John B. Welsh and Stephanie Welsh real estate in Fairbank: Conable’s Addition 5 4.
July 7, 2020
Michelle Burke, Robert Burke, Michael Toale, and Angela Toale convey to Patrick Brown real estate in Independence The Pines First Addition 10.
Teri Brickley and Tom Brickley convey to Teri Brickley and Tom Brickley real estate in 75 percent Int in W ½ SW 9 88 7, 75 percent Int in NW 16 88 7, 62.5 percent Int in NW 17 88 7.
Thomas M. Ciesielski and Sharon A. Ciesielski convey to Lori Varsames and Jo Ann Davis real estate in Independence Goldfinch Court at The Pines Second Addition 28.
July 9, 2020
Michael Johnson Michael and Carol J. Johnson-Esta convey to Justin Kress real estate in N 87' E 38' Winthrop Original Winthrop 4 9, N 87' Winthrop Original Winthrop 5 9.
Anthony L. Grasso and Nellie D. Grasso convey to Nellie D. Grasso real estate in All That Part NW 22 90 9, Com at NE Cor NE 21 90 9.
Herbert G. Schade-Esta and Steven H. Schade-Ex convey to Steven H. Schade Steven H real estate in Und Int W ½ NE 29 87 8, Und Int S 1/2 Acres of E ½ NE 29 87 8, Und Int Part of N 1/2 S 1/2 Lying E of Row Rr 29 87 8.
Debbie J. Robbins conveys to Steven H. Schade real estate in Und Int W ½ NE 29 87 8 ,Und Int S 1/2 Acres of E ½ NE 29 87 8, Und Int Part of N 1/2 S 1/2 Lying E of Row Rr 29 87 8.
Dianne L. Schade and Lester W. Ratekin convey to Steven H. Schade real estate in Und Int W ½ NE 29 87 8, Und Int S 1/2 Acres of E 1/2 NE 29 87 8, Und Int Part of N 1/2 S 1/2 Lying E of Row Rr 29 87 8.
July 10, 2020
Veridian Credit Union conveys to Charles Peters and Deborah Peters real estate in Com at NW Cor Independence Holland’s First Addition 13 SW 35 89 9.
Farmers State Bank to Larsen Jeanne M on at Jesup Grand View Addition:7:2:Jesup:Grand View Addition:8:2:
July 13, 2020
Andrew Mark Sailor and Shawna M. Sailor convey to Andrew Mark Sailor, Shawna M. Sailor, and Zachary K. Sailor real estate in SE SE 29 88 8.
July 14, 2020
Connie Landgrebe conveys to Karol A. Smith real estate in N 69 1/2' and S 6' Brandon Brandon Original 1 7.
Loren Tucker-Revt conveys to Loren Tucker-Revt, Maryann Tucker-Revt, Maryann Omalley-Revt, and Maryann O Malley-Revt real estate in W ½ SE 3 89 8, W 3/8 of E ½ SE 3 89 8.
Jeremy J. Krueger conveys to James Luke Gosse and Lauren Marie Riensche real estate in Parcel F Survey #2020R01020 NE 35 88 10.
Flanagan State Bank conveys to Garry Erger and Peg Erger real estate in Independence Fargo’s Addition 8 21.
July 15, 2020
Vincent J. Decker and Kimberly A. Decker convey to Steven Decker Steven and Georgia Decker real estate in Parcel A Survey #2014R01992 SW 33 89 7.
James R. Elson and Marian A. Elson convey to Michael C. Johnson and Diane M. Johnson real estate in Jesup Tegeler’s 2nd Addition 1.
July 16, 2020
Independence Construction Inc conveys to Ohl Construction Inc real estate in Independence Jackson Green 6th Addition 2.
Independence Construction Inc conveys to Ohl Construction Inc real estate in Independence Jackson Green 6th Addition 11.
David William Orris-T and Elaine Marie Jacobs-Tr convey to Scott David Jacobs-T, Elaine Marie Jacobs-T, Christine Jacobs, and Christine Steele real estate in Undiv 1/2 Int Exc N NE 19 88 9.
July 17, 2020
David F. Albert and Karolyn J. Albert convey to Daven Frank Albert and Karolyn June Albert real estate in Beg at Center SE 22 87 10 A.
Steve Gee Construction and Steven P. Gee-Pre convey to Sterling E. Silver, Janice M. Silver, and Janice M. Schroeder real estate in Independence Goldfinch Court at The Pines Second Addition 35.
Scott C. Steege conveys to Michelle J. Steege real estate in Independence Fargo’s 2nd Addition 1 4, E ½ Independence Fargo’s 2nd Addition 2 4.
July 20, 2020
Patricia Ann Hemann conveys to Patricia Ann Hemann-Revt real estate in W 1/2 Exc Parcel A Survey #2004R00525 SW 26 88 9.
July 21, 2020
Ryan Youngblut conveys to Curtis S. Wilson and Emily M. Wilson real estate in Com 70' E of SW Corner Jesup C.O. Marsh’s Addition 10 15.
Steve Sauer and Lacey J. Sauer convey to Samuel Andersen and Rachel Andersen real estate in E 46' Winthrop Original Winthrop 9 12, W ½ Winthrop Original Winthrop 8 12.
Norbert G. Weber-Esta and Mardene C. Toale-Ex convey to Carol Dunne real estate in N ½ Independence Fargo’s 2nd Addition 3 12, N 1/2 Independence Fargo’s 2nd Addition 4 12.
Mary Stivers conveys to Ian Steckelberg and Amanda Steckelberg real estate in Independence Upper Terrace Drive Addition 14.
July 22, 2020
Brian A. Jensen and Melissa A. Jensen convey to Ryan Youngblut real estate in Jesup Nichel’s 1st Addition 21.
July 23, 2020
Steve Gee Construction Inc conveys to Donna L. Welter-Revt real estate in Independence Goldfinch Court at The Pines Second Addition 32.
Lavern F. Tarpy and Dawn R. Tarpy convey to Burton H. Glasener and Holly A. Glasener real estate in Independence Scarcliff’s 2nd Addition 3 19, N 4' Independence Scarcliff’s 2nd Addition 4 19.
Betty Jean Neuhaus-Esta conveys to Joyce Johnson real estate in Com at Pt 5 Rods Exc Exc NE: 23 90 7, S ½ Lamont 17 SW 14 90 7.
Betty Jean Neuhaus-Esta conveys to Betty Jean Neuhaus-Revt real estate in Lamont Sub-Div of Lot NW4, NW4NE4 23 90 7 16 NE 23 90 7 Lamont Quicks Addition 5 6, N 8' Lamont Quicks Addition 4 6 Lamont Quicks 3rd Addition 33 4, N ½ Lamont: Quicks 3rd Addition 40 4, S ½ Lamont Quicks 4th Addition 13, Exc Com at Lamont Quicks 4th Addition 12, N ½ Lamont Quicks 4th Addition 13, S 1/6 Lamont Quicks 4th Addition 14, Part of Vacated Alley That Lies Lamont Quicks 2nd Addition 3.
Matthew L. Opitz and Elizabeth L. Opitz convey to Alejandro Dorantes real estate in That Part of Prospect St Adj Aurora Field’s 2nd Addition 4 1, and That Part of Prospect St Adj Aurora Field’s 2nd Addition 5 1, and That Part of Prospect St Adj Aurora Field’s 2nd Addition 6 1, and That Part of Prospect St Adj Aurora Field’s 2nd Addition 7 1.
Tosha M. Decker and Tosha M. Manson convey to Ashley M. Hermsen real estate in Winthrop Original Winthrop 1 41 Winthrop Original Winthrop 2 41, W ½ Winthrop Original Winthrop 3 41.
Greenstate Credit Union conveys to Bradley Vanderwerff Bradley and Bradley Vander Werff Bradley real estate in S 1/2 of Alley Lying N Jesup Original Plat 140, and S 1/2 of Alley Lying N Exc W 27' Jesup Original Plat 139.
Bradley Vanderwerff, Annette Vanderwerff, Bradley Vander Werff, and Annette Vander Werff Annette convey to Timothy Fribley and Sandra E. Fribley real estate in Jesup Corkery 1st Addition 3.
July 24, 2020
Prkg 1397 LLC conveys to Brent Shannon Brent and Marcia Shannon real estate in NE 20 89 9: NW 20 89 9, Part Lying S of Rd NW 20 89 9.
Brody M. Marcussen conveys to Michael Ray Carpenter real estate in S ½ Independence Clark & Co’s Addition 5 5, S ½ Independence Clark & Co’s Addition 6 5.
Roger D. Gentry and Ruthe Gentry convey to Nerme Renee Closereal estate in S ½ Independence Fargo’s 2nd Addition 7 16, S ½ Independence Fargo’s 2nd Addition 8 16.
Kathy A. Youngblut conveys to Gretchen Collins real estate in Jesup Hopkins Addition 13.
James Kidd, Marilyn M. Kidd, Rodney Wilson, and Eliazbeth Ann Wilson convey to Colton M. Dietrick real estate in Independence Paisley Sub-Div. of Union Addition 3.
July 28, 2020
Roger F. Menzel conveys to Robert K. Menzel real estate in Grantors Und 1/4 Int Exc SW 9 90 8.
Tyler E. Bennett and Valerie B. Bennett convey to Cole D. Phillips real estate in Com 32 Rods E of SE Cor Jesup Original Jesup 56 NW 32 89 10.
July 29, 2020
Arlen L. Bantz, Wanda Bantz, Diane Marie Kress, and Bob Kress convey to Paul G. Neiffer real estate in NE 29 87 9 NE 29 87 9 NE 29 87 9,Exc S 1040' of W 540' NE 29 87 9.
Steven H. Schade and Nancy S. Schade convey to Steven H. Schade and Nancy S. Schade real estate in W 1/2 NE 29 87 8, S 1/2 Acre of E ½ NE 29 87 8, Part of N /2 of S 1/2 Lying E of Row of Rr 29 87 8.
Steven H. Schade and Nancy S. Schade convey to Schade Family Land LLC real estate in W ½ NE 29 878, S 1/2 Acre of E ½ NE 29 87 8, Part of N /2 of S 1/2 Lying E of Row 0f Rr 29 87 8.
July 31, 2020
Chelsi M. Masteller, James W. Masteller, and Chelsi M. Schommer convey to Trista R. Schaefer real estate in Jesup Arnold Sub-Div. of Lot 4 Cameron’s Addition 6.
Douglas Cue and Cue Rentals to convey to Larry E. Sebetka and Kay L. Sebetka real estate in W 85' of S 1/2 of Tract Desc as Com 4 Rods N of NE Cor Independence Original Independence 1 3.