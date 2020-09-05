August 3, 2020
Hosmer John -Esta, Stortz Sharon -Ex, Stortz Darrell -Ex convey to Zieser Kyle real estate at N 1/2 Exc Parcel A Survey #1997R01743 SW 15 88 9.
Hosmer John -Esta, Stortz Sharon -Ex, Stortz Darrell -Ex convey to Michels Benjamin J real estate at N ½ SE 15 88 9, S ½ NE 15 88 9.
Bovenmyer Ruth -Esta, Bovenmyer Dean -Ex convey to G & W Grain & Livestock Inc, G and W Grain and Livestock Inc real estate at Parcel I Survey #2020R02177 NE 2 87 7.
Bovenmyer Dean, Bovenmyer David, Bovenmyer Dawn, Bovenmyer Steve, Bovenmyer Julie, Gilson Carol, Gilson Eric, Biang Chris, Biang Virginia Ann convey to G & W Grain & Livestock Inc, G and W Grain and Livestock Inc real estate at Parcel I Survey #2020R02177 NE 2 87 7.
G & W Grain & Livestock Inc, Wulfekuhle Alan F, Wulfekuhle Kathryn A convey to Meyers Nathaniel D, Meyers Brittany L real estate at W 403’ of Parcel B Survey 2000R04159 SE 26 90 8, Parcel C Survey 2011R03882 SE 26 90 8.
Hackwell Carolyn J, Hackwell Dale E Sr convey to Hackwell Carolyn J -Revt real estate at Marsh’s Addition, Jesup.
Cronbaugh Keith M, Cronbaugh Ronda G convey to Reed Corinne I real estate at Quick’s Second Addition, Lamont.
Bovenmyer David L, Bovenmyer Dawn M convey to Bovenmyer Family Revocable Trust, Bovenmyer Dawn -Cotr, Bovenmyer David L -Cotr real estate at und 1/10 int in subject to row NE 2 87 7, und 1/10 int in SE 35 88 7.
Bossen Janice K conveys to Wessels Matthew A, Wessels Casey L real estate in Lamont.
Muldoon Patrick J conveys to Van Daaele Rick a portion of real estate lysing south and east of Buchanan County Road V-62.
August 4, 2020
Kegler Daniel G, Kegler Vicki R convey to Kegler Daniel G -Revt, Kegler Vicki R -Revt real estate in Melone’s Addition, Independence.
August 5, 2020
Lamont Mat Rats Inc, Happel Matthew -Pre convey to Allsup Fred M real estate in Lamont.
Opitz Matthew L, Opitz Elizabeth L convey to Dorantes Alejandro real estate Field’s Second Addition, Aurora.
McManigle G Lynne, McManigle Lynne G, McManigle G Lynn convey to Siegel James R, Siegel Kristy S real estate in Stanley.
Fischels Andrew to Bungarner James M at: Survey 2009R01311:SW:6:87:9:A.
August 6, 2020
Vaughn Dennis L, Vaughn Nichole M, Coleman Nichole M convey to Hocken Robert J real estate in Stoughton & McClure’s Addition, Independence.
Stutzman Jerry E conveys to Kauffman Andrew D, Kauffman Rachel J real estate at SW 29 90 9, and com at SW cor Sec 29 30 90 9.
Kauffman Andrew, Kauffman Rachel convey to Kauffman Daniel, Kauffman Laura real estate at E 49 Rods of S 1/2 exc SE 30 90 9.
August 7, 2020
Slaughter Sharon Kaye -Esta, Bengston Anthony -Ex convey to Macke Kiel A real estate in Fargo’s Second Addition, Independence.
Zumbach Jared Andrew, Zumbach Ashley Kay convey to McDowell Jonathan J, McDowell Brittany Lou real estate at Survey #2020R01729 SW 5 87 8 B.
Carpenter Family Trust, Carpenter Shirley A convey to Main Eric J real estate at NW 15 87 7 A.
Main Eric J, Gudenkauf Sharla K convey to Main Eric J real estate at NW 15 87 7 A.
Smith Robin L, Murray Robin L, Smith Joseph convey to Sickles Taylor J, Sickles Angela B real estate in C.O. Marsh’s Addition, Jesup.
August 10, 2020
Buchanan County Sheriff, Hilton Jack E, Hilton Sharon convey to Wilmington Savings Fund Society Fsb real estate in Winthrop.
August 11, 2020
Kallaus Mark W conveys to Grillo Paul real estate in Cummings Addition, Independence.
August 12, 2020
Payne Marilyn conveys to Putbrese Lisa real estate in Brownell’s Subdivision, Independence.
Putbrese Lisa, Putbrese Daniel convey to Payne Marilyn J real estate in Scarcliff’s Second Addition, Independence.
Maynard Savings Bank conveys to Little Kenneth J, Little Lamar E a piece of land at com 140’ S NE 5 90 10.
Hedeman Richard J, Hedeman Cynthia S convey to Sallee Donny R real estate in Oak-Lee Ridge.
Davis Aaron, Davis Bridget convey to Derifield Robert, Derifield Katie real estate in Stoughton & McClure’s Second Addition, Independence.
Giarratano Dawn E conveys to Cole Don M III, Cole Michelle real estate in Blue Grass Second Addition, Jesup.
Butts Thomas W, Butts Samatha convey to Masteller Chelsi M, Masteller James W real estate in Gold Medallion I Addition, Jesup.
August 13, 2020
Oak Tree Properties LLC conveys to Stacy Grace Ellen real estate in Scarcliff’s Second Addition, Independence.
August 14, 2020
Gregory Johnathan C, Gregory Johnathan G convey to Morgan Jamie R, Morgan James P real estate in Upper Terrace Drive Second Addition, Independence.
Scheer Jesse M, Scheer Emily K convey to Burkhart Gabriel W, Pierce Mary L real estate in Grand View Addition, Jesup.
Clausen Gregory L, Clausen Lynda M convey to Wiley Travis J, Wiley Abigail S real estate in Upper Terrace Drive Second Addition, Independence.
Kobd Investments LLC conveys to Weston Investments LLC real estate at com 39 rods W of SE cor SE 33 89 9, com SE cor SE 33 89 9.
August 17, 2020
Bockenstedt Corrine M conveys to Kelchen Rachel L, Beck Derrick R real estate in Parcel E Survey 2005R03426, subdivision, Lamont.
Bernacki Jessie, Bernacki Jessica convey to Open Door Property Solutions LLC real estate in Hazleton Station, Hazleton.
August 18, 2020
Willwerth Andrew J, Willwerth Cristina M convey to AC/DC Family Farms LLC, ACDC Family Farms LLC, AC DC Family Farms LLC real estate in S 1/2 SW 19 90 10 NW 30 90 10, N 1/2 Exc A parcel of land and Exc Parcel A NE 30 90 10, W ½ SW 17 90 10 E 1/2 Exc Parcel B SE 18 90 10, S ½ SE 20 90 9 SE 20 90 9.
Chesmore Kermit -Esta, Decker Richard -Ex convey to Franck Kelly K, Franck Tracy D real estate at W ½ NE 4 87 8, Exc E 660’ of S 660’ of SW NE NW 4 87 8, S ½ SE 33 88 8 NE 4 87 8.
Morgan James P, Morgan Jamie R convey to Grover Jeremy M, Grover Amy real estate in Waskow & Nabholz Addition, Independence.
Kobd Investments LLC conveys to Weston Investments LLC real estate in com 39 rods W of SE cor 33 89 9.
Clausen Gregory L, Clausen Lynda M convey to Wiley Travis J, Wiley Abigail S real estate in Sunnyside Addition, Independence
August 19, 2020
Sattizahn Ryan, Sattizahn Heather convey to Beck Rebecca A real estate in Dean’s Fourth Addition, Rowley.
August 20, 2020
Veridian Credit Union conveys to Zurcher Robert C real estate in Stanley.
Prairie Lakes Church, Moore Preston convey to Red Giant Land Company LLC real estate in Enterprise First Addition Resub, Independence.
Ownby Margaret R conveys to Kerkove Brooke L, Stelter Leif F real estate at com at a point 56.57 rods S & 300’ W of NE corner NE 3 88 9.
August 21, 2020
ACC Holding LLC conveys to Luedeman Matthew real estate W 4 1/2 Rods of Independence.
Bovenmyer David L, Bovenmyer Dawn M convey to Bovenmyer David L -Cotr, Bovenmyer Dawn M -Cotr, Bovenmyer Family Revocable Trust real estate in undiv 1/10th int in, Exc minor plat of Parcel 1 #2020R02177 NE 2 87 7 SE 35 88 7.
Bunger Dale E, Bunger Tammy M convey to Everett Jonathan, Everett Thuoanh real estate in South Haven Second Addition, Jesup.
Buchanan County Sheriff, Nichols Dorothy Anne convey to United States of America, United States Department of Agriculture real estate in Front Third Addition, Hazleton.
Hoefer Verna Mae conveys to Hoefer Ron, Hoefer Sue real estate at SE 22 89 7.
Wapsie Valley Creamery Inc conveys to Bachman Real Estate LLC real estate in Union Addition, Independence.
August 24, 2020
Kaltenbach Eloise N -Esta, Kaltenbach Robert R convey to Kaltenbach Robert R, Kaltenbach Jacci R real estate at N 1/2 Exc W 59.44 acres & Exc E 70’ & Exc Parcel J Survey 2004R00495 SW 4 90 9.
Wendt Thelma J -Esta, Linderman Rhonda -Ex convey to Peters Sara, Peters Richard L real estate in Duroe’s Third Addition, Jesup.
August 25, 2020
Slife Ray D Jr -Esta, Weikel Colleen -Adm, Slife Lain R Sr -Adm convey to Slife Jerry D real estate in Winthrop.
Magsamen Heidi A conveys to Betz Travis real estate in Melone’s Addition, Independence.
Johnson Michael C, Johnson Diane convey to Pink Austin J, Pink Breanne M real estate in Parcel A Survey 1996R02585 SW 6 88 10.
Weber Denis J, Weber Ann M convey to Weber Denis J -Cotr, Weber Ann M -Cotr, Weber Family Trust real estate in Parcel A being a part of E ½ 3 88 10.
Vandaele Jerry R, Vandaele Lynn M convey to Leach Amelia L real estate in Parcel T Survey 2019R01472 NE 5 90 10, Parcel U Survey 2019R01716 NE 5 90 10.
Connolly Timothy H, Connolly Kodie L convey to Williams Tyler S real estate in Quasqueton.
August 26, 2020
Buhr Eileen K conveys to Clean Dirt LLC real estate in part of Exc Parcel D Survey 2014R02679 & Exc Parcel G & H Survey 2018R01760 NE 17 88 7.
Welter Raymond D -Revt, Welter Donna L -Tr convey to Welter Michael, Welter Andrea real estate at Parcel C Survey 2020R02687 in SE NW & NW 11 90 7.
Toale Farms Ltd conveys to Deseret Trust Company real estate at N ½ NW 13 88 10 NE 13 88 10.
Cole Don M III, Cole Michelle convey to Flaucher Paul J, Shannon Beth A real estate at Lot 8, Sunset Acres, Shady Grove.
Lawless Mary Lou, Fischels Lisa A -Poa, Fischels Roger L -Poa convey to Taylor Sean M, Taylor Laurie real estate at E 3 acres of S 12 acres of N 22 acres SE 27 89 9.
August 27, 2020
Morris James E conveys to SNC Investments LLC, Collins Brock J real estate in Duroe’s Third Addition, Jesup.
Hund Thomas D, Hund Kathryn B, Karsten Kathryn B convey to Farrell Steven real estate in Donnan’s Addition, Winthrop.
Mochal Lorraine M -Revt, US Bank NA convey to Thalmann Sandra A, Reck Shelly M, Nickerson Candace K real estate in Fargo’s Second Addition, Independence.
Curtis Connie conveys to Citizens State Bank real estate in Parcel B Survey 2020R00794 SW 29 90 7.
Curtis Christopher Allen, Curtis Tracy Ann convey to Citizens State Bank real estate in Parcel A Survey 2007R02489 SW 29 90 7.
August 28, 2020
Thimmesch Heather M, Bloes Heather M convey to Winthrop Development Corporation real estate in Cornick’s Addition, Winthrop
Thimmesch Susan J conveys to Winthrop Development Corporation real estate in Cornick’s Addition, Winthrop.
Lamparter Eric R, Lamparter Ann M convey to Gantner Rachel L real estate in Quasqueton.
Hickey William C, Hickey Marianne convey to Melka James F, Melka Kathryn M real estate in Green Ridge Sixth Addition, Independence.
Welter Raymond D -Revt, Welter Donna L -Tr convey to Welter Family Farm LLC real estate in Exc Parcel D Survey 2020R02687 NW 11 990 7.
Gissel Gary D, Gissel Marieta L convey to Grant Michael D real estate in Scarcliff’s Second Addition, Independence.
August 31, 2020
Peck David R, Peck Jody H convey to Peck David R, Peck Jody H real estate in Exc S 16 Acres SW 18 89 7, S ½ SW 18 89 7, E 1/2 Exc W 4 acres of S 12 1/2 acres SW 18 89 7.
Cue Douglas D conveys to Lotz Properties LLC real estate in Bull’s Addition, Independence.
Arias Jenica M, Kester Jenica M, Arias Eduardo convey to Grigg Alexa N, Grigg Jayson T real estate in E.B. Abbott’s Addition, Independence.
Kress Cory E, Kress Renae convey to Sattizahn Ryan A, Sattizahn Heather J real estate in Parcel A Survey 2010R01606 NW 31 88 7.
Harden Kareen M conveys to Youngblut Carrie, Youngblut Paul real estate in Corkery First Addition, Jesup.
Youngblut Paul T, Youngblut Carrie S convey to Dahl Joe real estate in Jesup Original Plat.