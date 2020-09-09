August 21, 2020
Hoefer Verna Mae conveys to Hoefer Ron, Hoefer Sue real estate at SE 22 89 7.
Wapsie Valley Creamery Inc conveys to Bachman Real Estate LLC real estate in Union Addition, Independence.
August 24, 2020
Kaltenbach Eloise N -Esta, Kaltenbach Robert R convey to Kaltenbach Robert R, Kaltenbach Jacci R real estate at N 1/2 Exc W 59.44 acres & Exc E 70’ & Exc Parcel J Survey 2004R00495 SW 4 90 9.
Wendt Thelma J -Esta, Linderman Rhonda -Ex convey to Peters Sara, Peters Richard L real estate in Duroe’s Third Addition, Jesup.
August 25, 2020
Slife Ray D Jr -Esta, Weikel Colleen -Adm, Slife Lain R Sr -Adm convey to Slife Jerry D real estate in Winthrop.
Magsamen Heidi A conveys to Betz Travis real estate in Melone’s Addition, Independence.
Johnson Michael C, Johnson Diane convey to Pink Austin J, Pink Breanne M real estate in Parcel A Survey 1996R02585 SW 6 88 10.
Weber Denis J, Weber Ann M convey to Weber Denis J -Cotr, Weber Ann M -Cotr, Weber Family Trust real estate in Parcel A being a part of E ½ 3 88 10.
Vandaele Jerry R, Vandaele Lynn M convey to Leach Amelia L real estate in Parcel T Survey 2019R01472 NE 5 90 10, Parcel U Survey 2019R01716 NE 5 90 10.
Connolly Timothy H, Connolly Kodie L convey to Williams Tyler S real estate in Quasqueton.
August 26, 2020
Buhr Eileen K conveys to Clean Dirt LLC real estate in part of Exc Parcel D Survey 2014R02679 & Exc Parcel G & H Survey 2018R01760 NE 17 88 7.
Welter Raymond D -Revt, Welter Donna L -Tr convey to Welter Michael, Welter Andrea real estate at Parcel C Survey 2020R02687 in SE NW & NW 11 90 7.
Toale Farms Ltd conveys to Deseret Trust Company real estate at N ½ NW 13 88 10 NE 13 88 10.
Cole Don M III, Cole Michelle convey to Flaucher Paul J, Shannon Beth A real estate at Lot 8, Sunset Acres, Shady Grove.
Lawless Mary Lou, Fischels Lisa A -Poa, Fischels Roger L -Poa convey to Taylor Sean M, Taylor Laurie real estate at E 3 acres of S 12 acres of N 22 acres SE 27 89 9.
August 27, 2020
Morris James E conveys to SNC Investments LLC, Collins Brock J real estate in Duroe’s Third Addition, Jesup.
Hund Thomas D, Hund Kathryn B, Karsten Kathryn B convey to Farrell Steven real estate in Donnan’s Addition, Winthrop.
Mochal Lorraine M -Revt, US Bank NA convey to Thalmann Sandra A, Reck Shelly M, Nickerson Candace K real estate in Fargo’s Second Addition, Independence.
Curtis Connie conveys to Citizens State Bank real estate in Parcel B Survey 2020R00794 SW 29 90 7.
Curtis Christopher Allen, Curtis Tracy Ann convey to Citizens State Bank real estate in Parcel A Survey 2007R02489 SW 29 90 7.
August 28, 2020
Thimmesch Heather M, Bloes Heather M convey to Winthrop Development Corporation real estate in Cornick’s Addition, Winthrop
Thimmesch Susan J conveys to Winthrop Development Corporation real estate in Cornick’s Addition, Winthrop.
Lamparter Eric R, Lamparter Ann M convey to Gantner Rachel L real estate in Quasqueton.
Hickey William C, Hickey Marianne convey to Melka James F, Melka Kathryn M real estate in Green Ridge Sixth Addition, Independence.
Welter Raymond D -Revt, Welter Donna L -Tr convey to Welter Family Farm LLC real estate in Exc Parcel D Survey 2020R02687 NW 11 990 7.
Gissel Gary D, Gissel Marieta L convey to Grant Michael D real estate in Scarcliff’s Second Addition, Independence.
August 31, 2020
Peck David R, Peck Jody H convey to Peck David R, Peck Jody H real estate in Exc S 16 Acres SW 18 89 7, S ½ SW 18 89 7, E 1/2 Exc W 4 acres of S 12 1/2 acres SW 18 89 7.
Cue Douglas D conveys to Lotz Properties LLC real estate in Bull’s Addition, Independence.
Arias Jenica M, Kester Jenica M, Arias Eduardo convey to Grigg Alexa N, Grigg Jayson T real estate in E.B. Abbott’s Addition, Independence.
Kress Cory E, Kress Renae convey to Sattizahn Ryan A, Sattizahn Heather J real estate in Parcel A Survey 2010R01606 NW 31 88 7.
Harden Kareen M conveys to Youngblut Carrie, Youngblut Paul real estate in Corkery First Addition, Jesup.
Youngblut Paul T, Youngblut Carrie S convey to Dahl Joe real estate in Jesup Original Plat.