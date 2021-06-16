May 14
Konrady Gary conveys unto Elledge Lucus J, Elledge Lisa M real estate at Winthrop Original Winthrop 1 7 Winthrop Original Winthrop 2 7 W ½ Winthrop Original Winthrop 3 7.
Fratzke Donald L conveys unto Weber Jerry J, Weber Marie A real estate at Exc Parcel A Survey 2006R01890 and Exc Parcel D Survey 2014R01202 SW 29 90 10.
May 18
Maricle Robert Dale -Esta conveys unto Maricle Dale Robert real estate at Exc E 15’ Fairbank Oak Crest Addition 13 1 Fairbank Oak Crest Addition 14 1 Fairbank Oak Crest Addition 15 1 Fairbank Oak Crest Addition 16 1.
May 19
Independence Construction Inc, Ohl Steven J -Pre convey unto Ohl Construction Inc real estate at Independence Jackson Green 6th Addition 12.
Conner Richard A, Conner Christine L convey unto Fischels Allyssa, Nourse Daryl L II real estate at N 1/2 of Alley Between 2nd St S & 3rd St S & Fairbank Higby’s Addition 1 2 S 1/2 Of Patterson St Between 2nd St S & Centerline & Fairbank Higby’s Addition 2 2.
NRFW Investments LLC conveys unto Munson Mitchell B, Munson Danielle M real estate at Jesup Prairie Winds 1st Addition 9.
May 20
Mast Esther conveys unto Mast Allen H, Mast Ada C real estate at W 11 1/2 Acres SE 9 90 10 S 6 Acres Of N 12 Acres Of E 28 Acres SE 9 90 10.
Loomis Hazel -Esta, Loomis Michael P -Ex convey unto Loomis Michael P real estate at Hazleton Woodland Front 2nd Addition 5 1.
Boleyn Michael, Boleyn Lisa convey unto Whitesell Jennifer L, Whitesell Lee T real estate at Jesup Original Plat 194.
Independence Ventures LLC conveys unto Independence Ventures Spe LLC real estate at Independence Enterprise First Addition Resub 1 Independence Enterprise First Addition Resub 12.
Lard LLC conveys unto Pries Enterprises Inc real estate at Parcel X Survey 2021R01573 NW 10 88 9.
Detweiler Joseph conveys unto Weber Noah real estate at W 1/2 Of Ex E 10’ Thereof Independence Melones Addition 3 3 E 15.65’ Of Independence Melones Addition 4 3.
Munson Mitchell B, Munson Danielle M convey unto Keister Benjamin E, Keister Katherine M real estate at Oak-Lee Ridge 9.
May 24
Klever Ann, Gaffney Steve L -Esta convey unto Klever Ann real estate at Undiv 25 percent In W ½ SW 9 88 7 NW 16 88 7.
Sartin Rachel M, Sartin Robert, Brimmer Arnold F convey unto Reidy Kathryn A real estate at Independence The Pines First Addition 39.
Temeyer Jeffrey conveys unto NRFW Investments LLC real estate at Com At SW Corner 36 89 10.
Reuter Janet, Dudek Kenneth convey unto Watercress Farms LLC real estate at S ½ SE:35:90:9:E ½ SW 35 90 9.
Elkin Lois E -T, Ward Diane J -Tr convey unto Bartachek Ryan real estate at Parcel E Survey 2012R01105 SW 35 88 7 Parcel E Survey 2012R01105 NW 35 88 7.
May 25
Pope Donald L, Pope Marjorie A convey unto Pope Marjorie A real estate at Parcel F Part Of W 733.2’ Of SW Frl 1/4 Survey 2018R02080 6 89 10.
Rathbun Norma May -Esta, Bunge Kathryn M -Ex convey unto Rathbun Neal, Rathbun Douglas real estate at Undiv 1/3 Int In W ½ SE 21 89 8 E ½ SW 21 89 8 N ½ SW 21 89 8.
Staebell Gerald L, Staebell Vicki S convey unto Desousa Holdings LLC real estate at Com At SE Corner Jesup Original Plat 245.
Reidy Kathryn Ann conveys unto Larkin Brady, Wilkinson Aleesha Clarke, Clarke Aleesha real estate at Exc N 30’ Independence Brownell’s Sub-Division 1 Exc N 30’ Independence Brownell’s Sub-Division 2.
Arnold Shirley M -Esta, Hawkins James A -Ex, Kerkove Christine K -Ex, Hoefer Sue Ann -Ex convey unto Connell Karen R real estate at Independence Goldfinch Court At The Pines First Addition 15.
May 26
Staton Dream Rentals LLC conveys unto Sweeney Thaddeaus J real estate at W ½ Quasqueton Quasqueton Original 1 9 W ½ Quasqueton Quasqueton Original 4 9 N 1/2 Of W 1/2 Alley Between Lots 4 & 5 Quasqueton Original 9.
Connell Karen R conveys unto Jellings Yolanda K real estate at Exc N 10’ & 8” Independence Stoughton & McClures’s 2nd Addition 3 11 Exc N 10’ & 8” Independence Stoughton & McClures’s 2nd Addition 4 11 Also Land Lying E To Center Of Wapsi River Independence Stoughton & McClures’s 2nd Addition 5 11.
Double Oaked LLC, Sulentic James R -Man convey unto DSGS LLC real estate at Parcel M Survey 2016R00893 Independence Larson Commercial Subdivision 1 2 10 88 9.
Rowe David W -Tr, Rowe Harold B Jr -Famt convey unto Henderson Erwin V real estate at Undiv 1/2 Int In E ½ SE 30 89 8 Exc Parcel A Survey 2011R02521 SE 30 89 8.
Rowe David W -Tr, Rowe Joanne L -Revt convey unto Henderson Erwin V real estate at Undiv 1/2 Int In E ½ SE 30 89 8 Exc Parcel A Survey 2011R02521 SE 30 89 8.
Strauel Ruth A -Esta, Moore Mary P -Ex, Strauel Donald J -Ex convey unto Strauel Donald J real estate at S 1/2 Exc Parcel E Survey 2012R02644 SE 7 88 10.
Strauel Donald J conveys unto DJS Farms Inc real estate at S 1/2 Exc Parcel E Survey 2012R02644 SE 7 88 10.
Bennett Robert F Sr conveys unto Hocken Robert J real estate at W 80’ Of Abandoned RR Row Lying Between Hazleton Hazleton Station 1 9 & W 80’ Of Abandoned RR Row Lying Between Hazleton Hazleton Station 2 9 & W 80’ Of Abandoned RR Row Lying Between Hazleton Hazleton Station 3 9 & W 80’ Of Abandoned RR Row Lying Between Hazleton Hazleton Station 4 9 & W 80’ Of Abandoned RR Row Lying Between Hazleton Hazleton Station 5 9 & W 80’ Of Abandoned RR Row Lying Between Hazleton Hazleton Station 6 9 & W 80’ Of Abandoned RR Row Lying Between Hazleton Hazleton Station 1 8 & W 80’ Of Abandoned RR Row Lying Between Hazleton Hazleton Station 2 8 & W 80’ Of Abandoned RR Row Lying Between Hazleton Hazleton Station 3 8 & E 20’ Of Abandoned RR Row Adj On W Side & W 80’ Of Abandoned RR Row Lying Between Hazleton Hazleton Station 4 8 & E 20’ Of Abandoned RR Row Adj On W Side & W 80’ Of Abandoned RR Row Lying Between Hazleton Hazleton Station 5 8 & E 20’ Of Abandoned RR Row Adj On W Side & W 80’ Of Abandoned RR Row Lying Between Hazleton Hazleton Station 6 8 Exc Parcel U Survey 2013R02693 Hazleton Hazleton Station.
May 27
Contango LLC, Beatty Shane -Man convey unto Close Martin, Close Autum real estate at E 5 1/2 Rods Independence Original Independence 4 5 W 26’ Independence Original Independence 5 5.
Vancleave Joanne K, Vancleave Joann K, Van Cleave Joann E convey unto Kramer Jennifer M, Kramer Denis J real estate at Beg At A Pt 419’ E & S NE 16 90 9.
Ruehle Matthew J, Ruehle Dana convey unto Dumdei Kaleb Michael real estate at Jesup Brenizer’s Addition 3 7 E 3 Rods Jesup Brenizer’s Addition 4 7.
Michels Justin Lee convey unto Michels Jordan P real estate at Hazleton Hazleton Station 12 4 S 38.5’ Hazleton Hazleton Station 9 4.
May 28
Reuther Jennifer L conveys unto Nels Agriserv Co real estate at S ½ Independence Woodward’s Addition 5 1 S ½ Independence Woodward’s Addition 6 1.
Hayward Blake -Ex, Hayward Michael J -Esta convey unto Mease James A, Mease Susan A real estate at Independence Goldfinch Court At The Pines First Addition 6.
Machacek Andrew L, Machacek Kathleen convey unto Tucker Kejuan E real estate at N 95’ Independence Melones Addition 4 15.
SNC Investments LLC conveys unto Sadler Blair E real estate at Jesup Duroe’s 3rd Addition 3.