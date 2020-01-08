INDEPENDENCE – A number of area veterans were on hand on Monday night when the Sheehan-Tidball American Legion Post #30 made a donation to the Buchanan County Freedom Rock project. The Post will continue to collect donations for the Freedom Rock, located at Heartland Acres in Independence.
The project will be completed this summer.
Donations are for the construction and upkeep of the Freedom Rock, including artist fees, landscaping, concrete, maintenance, and more.
According to Clayton Ohrt, a member of the Freedom Rock committee who was on hand to accept the donation, “It costs approximately an extra $1,000 for the good paint to be used by the artist.”
Ohrt also pointed out that, despite some earlier confusion, there will be no admission charged to visitors who come to see the Freedom Rock.
The Artist
The mural artist for the project is Ray “Bubba” Sorensen II of Greenfield. The owner of Sorensen Studios (with his wife Maria), he is the representative for Iowa House District 20. They have two children, a daughter and a son. One interesting note: Sorensen’s daughter’s name is – Independence!
Project Cost
The total cost of the Freedom Rock project is estimated at $25,000. Heartland Acres is managing the project. Checks may be made out to Heartland Acres with “Freedom Rock” written in the memo area.
Giving levels include:
- Platinum, $1,000
- Gold, $500
- Silver, $250
- Bronze, $100
As a non-profit, charitable, 501c (3) organization, all donations are welcomed, tax deductible, and will be recognized.
For more information about Heartland Acres, please visit www.heartlandacresusa.com, call 319-332-0123, or follow them on Facebook.