INDEPENDENCE – The Buchanan County American Legion recently made two $600 donations to local projects honoring veterans: a Freedom Rock and a memorial honoring veterans county-wide. The joint organization represents:
- Aurora Post 435 Palmer-Scharff
- Fairbank Post 552 Fortsch-Duffy
- Hazleton Post 642 Friar-Watson
- Independence Post 30 Sheehan-Tidball
- Jesup Post 342 Pump-Scheer
- Lamont Post 346 Loren Foster
- Quasqueton Post 434 Cedar Rock
- Winthrop Post 560 Dunlap-Griswold-Schaffer-McFarland
Buchanan County Freedom Rock
The original Freedom Rock is located along Iowa Highway 25 near Menlo. In 1999 Ray “Bubba” Sorensen II from Greenfield decided to paint a mural honoring veterans and their families on a boulder that was consistently covered in graffiti. Using his own money, he has returned every year to update and freshen the Freedom Rock before Memorial Day.
The popularity of the Freedom Rock led to Sorensen creating The Iowa Freedom Rock Tour in the spring of 2013. The idea was to create a Freedom Rock in every county in Iowa. Each rock would have its own design based on local veterans or stories.
According to Craig Johnson, executive director of Heartland Acres, “earnest” money was put down to claim the Buchanan County Freedom Rock.
“We have the boulder selected and waiting to be transported when the site is prepared,” he said.
Johnson also said it was decided to spend a little extra for a higher-quality paint so the mural will last a few years before needing attention.
The Buchanan County Freedom Rock is scheduled to be painted in 2020. It is among the final dozen counties to be completed.
To contribute, checks can be made out to Heartland Acres with “Freedom Rock” written in the memo area. Levels include:
• Platinum, $1,000
• Gold, $500
• Silver, $250
• Bronze, $100
Heartland Acres is a non-profit, charitable, 501c (3) organization. All donations are welcomed and will be recognized.
Operation 11th Hour
The second donation went to Operation 11th Hour, which was named after the moment the Armistice for WWI went into effect, 11 a.m. (Paris time), November 11, 1918.
The organization held a groundbreaking on November 11, 2018, at the Buchanan County Courthouse grounds. In the spring, construction really took off and a dedication ceremony was held on July 4 this year. The fundraising goal is almost met, but the committee wants to raise a bit more to cover future maintenance costs.
The Buchanan County American Legion donation helps close the gap, but the public still has the opportunity to contribute several ways:
- Donate funds
- Buy a paver
- Buy a bench (one space left)
- Buy a t-shirt (contact Roger Allen at 319-327-0538)
- Other opportunities such as stock gifts, retirement assets, gifts of grain, etc., are available
More donation information is available online at www.operation11thhour.org.