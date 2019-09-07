DES MOINES – On Saturday, September 28, more than 40 state parks will host volunteer events to help spruce up the parks, and the Iowa Department of Natural Resources (DNR) invites you to lend a hand. All ages and experience levels are welcome.
This year’s Volunteer Day is in anticipation of the 100th anniversary of Iowa’s state park system in 2020. Volunteer activities will be unique to each park and could include litter pickup, painting picnic tables, clearing trails, planting trees, and more.
Learn more about specific events on the DNR’s volunteer webpage. Thank you for helping to care for Iowa’s state parks!