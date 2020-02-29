INDEPENDENCE – This past week marked the start of Lent, a six week period of religious observance for Christians. It is about 40 days (not counting Sundays) that begins on Ash Wednesday, (February 26 this year) and ends with Maundy Thursday, Good Friday, and Holy Saturday, before Easter Sunday. The purpose of Lent is a time of preparation. For some it means fasting, prayer, abstaining from bad habits or fun foods, or doing service projects. Several churches held services where communion was served along with receiving ashes
The day before Ash Wednesday is celebrated as ‘Mardi Gras’ or Fat Tuesday. A last chance to eat well and party. Famous Celebrations include the New Orleans Mardi Gras and the Rio de Janeiro Carnival. Among the local events, The Crowbar, located inside American Legion Post 30, served up Fresh-from-the-Bayou gumbo and Catfish Tuesday evening.
Starting next week, the first of five weekly ecumenical Lenten Lunches, coordinated by the Independence Area Ministerial Association, will be held Thursday, March 5, from 12 to 1 p.m. at St. John’s Catholic Church. A $7 donation to cover the meal is suggested.