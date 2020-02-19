INDEPENDENCE – The ecumenical Lenten Lunches will kick off Thursday, March 5, from 12 to 1 p.m. at St. John’s Catholic Church. A $7 donation to cover the meal is suggested. The lunches are organized by the Independence Area Ministerial Association.
The schedule for the rest of Lent this year is:
Thursday, March 12
- – First Presbyterian Church
Thursday, March 19
- – Immanuel Lutheran Church
Thursday, March 26
- – United Methodist Church
Thursday, April 2
- – St. John’s Catholic Church (message by Pastor Sue Ann Raymond of St. James’ Episcopal Church)
All are welcome to attend.