INDEPENDENCE – The ecumenical Lenten Lunches will kick off Thursday, March 5, from 12 to 1 p.m. at St. John’s Catholic Church. A $7 donation to cover the meal is suggested. The lunches are organized by the Independence Area Ministerial Association.

The schedule for the rest of Lent this year is:

Thursday, March 12

  • – First Presbyterian Church

Thursday, March 19

  • – Immanuel Lutheran Church

Thursday, March 26

  • – United Methodist Church

Thursday, April 2

  • – St. John’s Catholic Church (message by Pastor Sue Ann Raymond of St. James’ Episcopal Church)

All are welcome to attend.